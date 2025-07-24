In 2026-2027, GDP growth of 3-3.5% can be expected - Deputy Head of the NBU

In 2026-2027, economic growth within 3-3.5% of GDP can be expected. This may happen under conditions of improved security and the emergence of more favorable conditions for the Ukrainian economy. This was stated by the Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Serhiy Nikolaichuk, as reported by UNN.

We talked about positive risks for economic activity. First of all, they lie in the plane of potential improvement of the security situation and faster normalization of conditions for the functioning of the economy. In this case, in 2026-2027, economic growth may accelerate and be within 3-3.5% of GDP - noted Nikolaichuk.

He added that such forecasts are based on private investment and private consumption. In addition, a reduction in defense spending may play a role.

First of all, such forecasts are based on the fact that private investments, private consumption will compensate for the negative fiscal impulse, which will be the corresponding result of fiscal consolidation due to a decrease in defense spending - explained Nikolaichuk.

The Deputy Governor of the NBU added that due to financial resources and appropriate conditions for business, it is possible to accelerate the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

We also foresee such a positive risk as the acceleration of large-scale projects for the reconstruction of the Ukrainian economy. This requires both financial resources and appropriate conditions for business. As for financial resources, we, for our part, are making every effort to maximize them, to obtain them from international partners - noted Nikolaichuk.

Addition

This year, Ukraine expects to receive about $54 billion from international partners; there are also forecasts for the next two years, a third of which has already been announced, and some has not yet been confirmed, and the expected volumes, as predicted, will be sufficient to finance the budget deficit without emission.