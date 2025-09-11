NASA rover found possible signs of ancient life in a dry riverbed on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has discovered rocks in the Red Planet's dry riverbed that may contain potential signs of ancient microscopic life. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian, Associated Press.

It is noted that the rocks were discovered by NASA's Perseverance rover as it moved through the Neretva Valley - an ancient river valley that was carved into the landscape by water flowing into Jezero Crater in the distant past of the Red Planet.

The rover, which landed in Jezero Crater in 2021, encountered the rocks last year while exploring a rock outcrop called the Bright Angel formation, on the northern edge of the ancient valley.

"This could very well be the most obvious sign of life we've ever found on Mars." - said acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy at a press conference at the space agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

According to The Guardian, instruments on board the rover detected traces of carbon-based compounds in the rocks, and images captured intriguing surface spots and nodules often associated with microbial life on Earth.

"There is no evidence of modern life on Mars, but for decades NASA has sent spacecraft to Mars in search of watery environments that could have supported life in the past." - states the AP post.

According to Joel Gurovich, a leading researcher at Stony Brook University, until samples are brought back from Mars by automated spacecraft or astronauts, scientists will have to rely on terrestrial experts and laboratory experiments to assess the possibility of ancient Martian life.

The Curiosity rover discovered the mineral siderite in Gale Crater, indicating an ancient carbon cycle necessary for life. Scientists believe that an unbalanced cycle could have destroyed these conditions about 3.5 billion years ago.

