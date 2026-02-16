Naftogaz received €85 million through the EBRD for gas imports for the heating season

Naftogaz has signed a grant agreement with the EBRD for €85 million for the purchase of imported gas to ensure a stable heating season, the company announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Naftogaz Group has signed a grant agreement with the EBRD for €85 million. The grant is provided by the Norwegian government and will be used to finance the purchase of imported natural gas to ensure a stable heating season. - the company reported.

"The grant (...) will be used to purchase additional volumes of imported gas to partially compensate for the losses of our own production due to Russian attacks," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

The funding is provided through the EBRD's cooperation mechanisms with donors and is aimed at promptly responding to the urgent needs of Ukraine's energy sector.

The Norwegian government's grant is reportedly part of broader international support aimed at strengthening Ukraine's energy security amid ongoing Russian aggression.

"The funds will help ensure uninterrupted gas supply to Ukrainian consumers throughout the heating season," Naftogaz emphasized.

Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz