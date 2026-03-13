Naftogaz definitively won the lawsuit against Russia's Gazprom for $1.4 billion

Naftogaz has definitively won its case against Russia's Gazprom for $1.4 billion in the Swiss Supreme Court, the Naftogaz Group announced on Friday, UNN reports.

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court fully rejected the application of Russia's Gazprom to set aside the arbitration award of June 16, 2025, under which the Russians must pay Naftogaz more than $1.4 billion in debt for natural gas transit services plus interest. - Naftogaz reported.

In addition, according to Naftogaz, "the court ordered the Russian company to pay legal costs of 200,000 Swiss francs, as well as to compensate Naftogaz 250,000 Swiss francs for expenses incurred in the proceedings before the Federal Supreme Court."

Background

In July 2025, Gazprom initiated proceedings to set aside the arbitration award and simultaneously applied for a stay of its enforcement pending the outcome of the case. In November 2025, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court rejected the application for a stay of enforcement.

Currently, the court has fully rejected Gazprom's appeal on the merits. - Naftogaz reported.

As explained by the company, "thus, Switzerland's highest judicial instance confirmed the validity of the arbitration award and definitively rejected the arguments of the Russian side."

"Naftogaz will continue to work on the enforcement of this decision and continues a number of other processes against the aggressor country," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Naftogaz's interests in the proceedings to set aside the arbitration award were represented by its long-standing advisors from the law firms Gabriel Arbitration, Wikborg Rein, Nybron, and Bono Legal.

What preceded

According to the natural gas transit agreement of 2019, Naftogaz was obliged to organize the transit of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine for Gazprom until the agreement expired on January 1, 2025.

In May 2022, due to the actions of Russian occupation forces, the organization of gas transit through the Sokhranivka entry point became impossible. Despite this, Naftogaz continued to provide the gas transit services stipulated by the agreement through the Sudzha entry point. Despite this, Gazprom refused to fully pay for the organization of gas transportation, thereby violating its contractual obligations.

In September 2022, Naftogaz initiated arbitration proceedings in Switzerland in accordance with the ICC Rules, as provided for in the agreement.

In June 2025, the arbitral tribunal with its seat of arbitration in Switzerland issued a final award, finding Gazprom fully responsible for non-performance of its payment obligations and establishing the absence of any reasonable grounds for non-payment. The tribunal ordered Gazprom to pay the debt for gas transportation services, interest, and the amount of arbitration costs.