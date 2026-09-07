NABU and SAPO did not want to show the search warrants, so they were not allowed into the Prosecutor General’s Office — Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that the State Guard Department did not allow NABU and SAPO detectives into the Prosecutor General's Office building because the latter did not want to show the search warrants or say which offices they were heading to. Kravchenko made the statement while speaking to journalists, reports UNN.

Details

As Kravchenko noted, State Guard Department officers did not allow NABU detectives into the PGO because they did not want to show the search warrants or say which offices they were heading to.

I don't understand why there was no phone call. They could have said that we had a warrant for such-and-such offices. If they had shown them to the guards, they would have been allowed in. At first, they did not want to show the warrant indicating which offices - Kravchenko said.

He added that he had spoken with the heads of both NABU and SAPO on the day of the searches.

Our colleagues had search warrants for my office and the deputy's office, but at first they refused to show them because they did not want us to understand where they had come. At about midnight, I spoke with the heads of both NABU and SAPO. I called and asked what was happening. They said that we had authorization to conduct searches in your office and that we would be carrying them out. I said: "Okay, everything will be opened for you—the office, the rooms, and the safes." I gave the order, the investigators were let in, and they conducted all the searches - Kravchenko noted.

He also said that he asked the heads of the anti-corruption agencies whether he should expect a search at his place of residence.

I was told: "You will find out everything." Then I learned that there was also a search at my place of residence. I asked... my wife was on her way with the owner. They initially climbed over the fence into the house and opened the gate. Then the locks were... they stopped and waited for my wife, who opened it and showed them everything - the Prosecutor General emphasized.

According to Kravchenko, during the search detectives seized empty envelopes and four gift certificates worth UAH 50,000 each from the Canali store in his office. They also seized his identification code and other data from his personal file relating to him in the reception area.

Recall

Seven prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office are planned to be submitted to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors for possible dismissal following Operation "Carthage".