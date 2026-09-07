NABU and SAPO did not want to show the search warrants, so they were not allowed into the Prosecutor General’s Office — Kravchenko

$44.560.1751.790.15
ukenru
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 1254 views
U.S. contacts with Ukraine and the Russian Federation have thawed the negotiation process, but there has been no breakthrough so far, says a political scientist
01:47 PM • 7046 views
I am not clinging to my position — Kravchenko commented on whether he is ready to resign as Prosecutor General following searches at the Prosecutor General's Office
01:02 PM • 12811 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 10
September 7, 08:53 AM • 17811 views
Kyiv is preparing reserves of water and food in case of emergencies
September 7, 06:56 AM • 23129 views
Ukr Ukrainians can receive almost UAH 20,000 for heating — who is eligible for assistance and where to apply
September 7, 01:21 AM • 36007 views
"Let’s have a rematch in November": Fury challenges Usyk to a third fight
September 6, 11:12 PM • 37909 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: shopping center catches firePhotoVideo
September 6, 10:05 PM • 22075 views
Witkoff and Kushner departed Kyiv by the "Peace Express" trainPhoto
September 6, 08:22 PM • 30937 views
Kravchenko: My position does not exempt me from scrutiny, but neither does it отмен the requirement to substantiate accusations with facts
September 6, 02:36 PM • 42881 views
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery has completely halted operations following a strike by FP-1 drones.Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3.8m/s
43%
755mm
Popular news
Kim Jong Un commissioned a second nuclear destroyer September 7, 05:16 AM • 11332 views
China may have secretly supplied Russia with components for attack drones - PoliticoSeptember 7, 05:43 AM • 7204 views
Kallas canceled the launch of the EU defense group due to pressure from diplomats - Politico09:51 AM • 10636 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businesses11:15 AM • 15879 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 11605 views
Publications
UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule01:32 PM • 5382 views
The metro and city institutions will operate, while mass events will be restricted — how life in Kyiv will change after September 1001:02 PM • 12811 views
Fire Point at the defense exhibition MSPO in Poland will showcase the FP-5 "Flamingo" and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles12:38 PM • 11630 views
From an analytical report to a criminal case: a lawyer explained how the Economic Security Bureau opens proceedings against businesses11:15 AM • 15895 views
Do hormones really determine our achievements: what actually influences motivation and success
Exclusive
September 6, 07:50 AM • 56595 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Andrius Kubilius
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Crimea
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 48770 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 46879 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 56299 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 74148 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 69425 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Iron dome
DJI Mavic
Gold

NABU and SAPO did not want to show the search warrants, so they were not allowed into the Prosecutor General’s Office — Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Kravchenko stated that employees of the State Protection Department did not allow NABU detectives into the Prosecutor General’s Office because they did not want to show the search warrants and say which offices exactly they were heading to.

NABU and SAPO did not want to show the search warrants, so they were not allowed into the Prosecutor General’s Office — Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that the State Guard Department did not allow NABU and SAPO detectives into the Prosecutor General's Office building because the latter did not want to show the search warrants or say which offices they were heading to. Kravchenko made the statement while speaking to journalists, reports UNN

Details 

As Kravchenko noted, State Guard Department officers did not allow NABU detectives into the PGO because they did not want to show the search warrants or say which offices they were heading to.

I don't understand why there was no phone call. They could have said that we had a warrant for such-and-such offices. If they had shown them to the guards, they would have been allowed in. At first, they did not want to show the warrant indicating which offices 

- Kravchenko said. 

He added that he had spoken with the heads of both NABU and SAPO on the day of the searches. 

Our colleagues had search warrants for my office and the deputy's office, but at first they refused to show them because they did not want us to understand where they had come. At about midnight, I spoke with the heads of both NABU and SAPO. I called and asked what was happening. They said that we had authorization to conduct searches in your office and that we would be carrying them out. I said: "Okay, everything will be opened for you—the office, the rooms, and the safes." I gave the order, the investigators were let in, and they conducted all the searches 

- Kravchenko noted. 

He also said that he asked the heads of the anti-corruption agencies whether he should expect a search at his place of residence.

I was told: "You will find out everything." Then I learned that there was also a search at my place of residence. I asked... my wife was on her way with the owner. They initially climbed over the fence into the house and opened the gate. Then the locks were... they stopped and waited for my wife, who opened it and showed them everything 

- the Prosecutor General emphasized. 

According to Kravchenko, during the search detectives seized empty envelopes and four gift certificates worth UAH 50,000 each from the Canali store in his office. They also seized his identification code and other data from his personal file relating to him in the reception area. 

Recall 

Seven prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office are planned to be submitted to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors for possible dismissal following Operation "Carthage". 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ruslan Kravchenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine