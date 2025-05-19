Mysterious white stripe spotted over the US sky: what happened

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 10827 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

12:24 PM • 78015 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 67109 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201513 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 73945 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 67468 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 47805 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 32745 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 96584 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35715 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
48%
744mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

May 19, 09:23 AM • 43460 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

May 19, 09:38 AM • 47949 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM • 41677 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM • 53338 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85373 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 12473 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 38688 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 78015 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201513 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 96584 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 17200 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 17823 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85699 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 115780 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 202081 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Mysterious white stripe spotted over the US sky: what happened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1978 views

During a geomagnetic storm, a strange white stripe was spotted over the US. It turned out to be a trace from the launch of the Chinese Zhuque-2E rocket, which put six satellites into orbit.

Mysterious white stripe spotted over the US sky: what happened

An unusual white streak of light cut through the US sky during a sudden geomagnetic storm and aurora borealis, causing surprise among residents. As it turned out, the mysterious phenomenon was the result of a Chinese rocket launch.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Space.

On the night of May 17, some Americans witnessed an unusual sight: during the aurora borealis, a bright white streak of light illuminated the sky over Colorado, puzzling many. Together with the unexpected G2-class geomagnetic storm, it was a double surprise for astronomers and photographers.

Initially, it was assumed to be STEVE - a rare atmospheric phenomenon that sometimes accompanies the aurora borealis. But later it turned out that the reason was completely different.

The aurora borealis rippled low on the northern horizon when suddenly a bright streak of light appeared high in the sky, resembling a rocket returning to the atmosphere, and flowed down to the horizon.

  - said photographer Mike Lewinski to the publication Spaceweather.com.  

He captured the event over Crestone, Colorado.

As it turned out, the cause of the phenomenon was the launch of the Zhuque-2E rocket from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in China, which took place less than an hour before. The rocket launched six satellites into orbit, and the light trail was the result of either cyclic burnout or the dumping of residual fuel.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell confirmed on social network X that the white streak of light is associated with the passage of the upper stage of the rocket over the Four Corners area at an altitude of about 250 km.

To find out that this is another rocket launch from China is just incredible! A year and a few days ago I saw the same thing…

- commented Schlitt in X.

Similar visual effects from rocket fuel have caused confusion before — as in the case of SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches, which created spiral clouds in the sky, causing surprise among unprepared viewers.

Earth's atmosphere pulsates in sync with solar flares - research08.05.25, 17:19 • 6460 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
SpaceX
China
United States
Brent
$65.86
Bitcoin
$104,811.70
S&P 500
$5,944.95
Tesla
$337.46
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,234.51
Ethereum
$2,468.40