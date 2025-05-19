Mysterious white stripe spotted over the US sky: what happened

An unusual white streak of light cut through the US sky during a sudden geomagnetic storm and aurora borealis, causing surprise among residents. As it turned out, the mysterious phenomenon was the result of a Chinese rocket launch.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Space.

On the night of May 17, some Americans witnessed an unusual sight: during the aurora borealis, a bright white streak of light illuminated the sky over Colorado, puzzling many. Together with the unexpected G2-class geomagnetic storm, it was a double surprise for astronomers and photographers.

Initially, it was assumed to be STEVE - a rare atmospheric phenomenon that sometimes accompanies the aurora borealis. But later it turned out that the reason was completely different.

The aurora borealis rippled low on the northern horizon when suddenly a bright streak of light appeared high in the sky, resembling a rocket returning to the atmosphere, and flowed down to the horizon. - said photographer Mike Lewinski to the publication Spaceweather.com.

He captured the event over Crestone, Colorado.

As it turned out, the cause of the phenomenon was the launch of the Zhuque-2E rocket from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in China, which took place less than an hour before. The rocket launched six satellites into orbit, and the light trail was the result of either cyclic burnout or the dumping of residual fuel.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell confirmed on social network X that the white streak of light is associated with the passage of the upper stage of the rocket over the Four Corners area at an altitude of about 250 km.

To find out that this is another rocket launch from China is just incredible! A year and a few days ago I saw the same thing… - commented Schlitt in X.

Similar visual effects from rocket fuel have caused confusion before — as in the case of SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches, which created spiral clouds in the sky, causing surprise among unprepared viewers.

