Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17901 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 32213 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37156 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41580 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66469 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64259 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67374 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39687 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53543 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47463 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Earth's atmosphere pulsates in sync with solar flares - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2950 views

A new study has shown that the Earth is more sensitive to solar flares. Pulses in the Earth's ionosphere coincide with the rhythm of solar flares, affecting communication and GPS systems.

Earth's atmosphere pulsates in sync with solar flares - research

The Earth's atmosphere pulsates in sync with the Sun's fiery flares, indicating that our planet is more sensitive to solar activity than previously thought, according to a new study, writes UNN with reference to Space.com.

Details

The study showed that solar flares - sudden, intense bursts of energy from the Sun - excite the charged layer of Earth's upper atmosphere called the ionosphere.

We were able to show, for the first time, that the pulsations of solar flares and the Earth's atmosphere pulsated synchronously during a solar flare. This study sheds new light on how deeply their impact is felt on Earth.

- said in a statement lead author of the study Aisling O'Hara from the Queen's University Belfast in the UK.

To reach this conclusion, the team studied a powerful X5.4 solar flare from March 2012, which was generated by a large, hyperactive cluster of sunspots on the Sun's surface. Data collected by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and the GOES-15 satellite during the event showed that the flare emitted rhythmic bursts of energy approximately every 90 seconds. These bursts, known to scientists as quasi-periodic pulsations (QPP), are believed to be caused by repetitive magnetic activity in the Sun's atmosphere.

Analyzing GPS data from a network of satellites and ground stations, O'Hara and her colleagues discovered corresponding pulses in the Earth's ionosphere - peaks in electron concentration - just 30 seconds after the flare. Scientists attribute this delay to the ionosphere's inherent "sluggishness" - a term used to describe the time it takes for the atmosphere to adapt and fully respond to solar changes.

This synchronization between solar activity and the Earth's atmospheric response underscores how quickly space weather can affect our planet. The results show that significant disruptions to technologies such as communications and GPS systems can begin literally minutes after a flare on the sun, the statement said.

"It was very exciting to lead the study, as we were able to identify how sensitive our atmosphere is to solar flares," O'Hara said in a statement.

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has taken unique high-resolution images of the Sun24.04.2025, 20:25 • 8514 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologiesWeather and environment
NASA
