The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has taken unique high-resolution images of the Sun

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 140 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 15160 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 37651 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 55606 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 150350 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 174947 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243742 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110401 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 194312 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62087 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59737 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71679 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 35162 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19191 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10199 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 71768 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243742 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 140276 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 194312 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 145311 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 10262 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 19260 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 59793 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 91464 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 56604 views
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has taken unique high-resolution images of the Sun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3582 views

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has taken detailed images of the Sun from a distance of 77 million km. The mission, launched in 2020, aims to study the magnetic activity of the Sun.

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has taken unique high-resolution images of the Sun

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has impressed scientists and space enthusiasts with a new detailed image of the Sun. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Details

On March 9, 2025, at a distance of about 77 million kilometers from the Sun, the Solar Orbiter spacecraft was oriented to point to different regions of the Sun in a 5 x 5 grid. In each direction, the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument took six high-resolution images and two wide-angle images.

The sun looks like a warm yellow sphere with a surface covered in messy sunbeams. The yellow glow extends to the edges of the image, with some regions brighter than others. Many bright yellow arcs stand out from a wide band around the Sun's equator.

A darker region stands out on an approximately horizontal line near the Sun's south pole. Bright arcs and slightly darker matter can also be seen along the edges of the solar luminary.

The gigantic cosmic structure, the Great Wall of Hercules, turned out to be larger than previously thought: why this confuses scientists24.04.25, 18:45 • 5778 views

Reference

Solar Orbiter is an international collaborative space mission between ESA and NASA. The Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) installed on it is operated under the direction of the Royal Observatory of Belgium (ROB).

The mission was launched by an Atlas V rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on February 10, 2020.

The spacecraft is to approach the Sun every five months. Approaches are planned to re-study the same areas of the solar atmosphere. Solar Orbiter will be able to observe the accumulation of magnetic activity in the atmosphere, which can lead to powerful solar flares or emissions.

Addition

The Webb telescope was able to capture Neptune's auroras in stunning infrared detail for the first time. Auroral activity is located in the planet's mid-latitudes, rather than at the poles.

The Blue Ghost spacecraft took high-resolution images of the sunset from the Moon. NASA hopes that they will help to reveal the mystery of the strange haze that was first observed on the Moon in the 1960s.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
