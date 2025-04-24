The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has taken unique high-resolution images of the Sun

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has impressed scientists and space enthusiasts with a new detailed image of the Sun. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Space Agency (ESA).

On March 9, 2025, at a distance of about 77 million kilometers from the Sun, the Solar Orbiter spacecraft was oriented to point to different regions of the Sun in a 5 x 5 grid. In each direction, the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument took six high-resolution images and two wide-angle images.

The sun looks like a warm yellow sphere with a surface covered in messy sunbeams. The yellow glow extends to the edges of the image, with some regions brighter than others. Many bright yellow arcs stand out from a wide band around the Sun's equator.

A darker region stands out on an approximately horizontal line near the Sun's south pole. Bright arcs and slightly darker matter can also be seen along the edges of the solar luminary.

Solar Orbiter is an international collaborative space mission between ESA and NASA. The Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) installed on it is operated under the direction of the Royal Observatory of Belgium (ROB).

The mission was launched by an Atlas V rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on February 10, 2020.

The spacecraft is to approach the Sun every five months. Approaches are planned to re-study the same areas of the solar atmosphere. Solar Orbiter will be able to observe the accumulation of magnetic activity in the atmosphere, which can lead to powerful solar flares or emissions.

