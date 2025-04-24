The gigantic cosmic structure, the Great Wall of Hercules, turned out to be larger than previously thought: why this confuses scientists

$41.670.15
The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 8152 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 24209 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 45328 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 83597 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 139310 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 167913 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232366 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 109517 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 188050 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61806 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 88437 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 18582 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 49106 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 55664 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 26413 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 56245 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 232366 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 133381 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 188050 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 139888 views
The gigantic cosmic structure, the Great Wall of Hercules, turned out to be larger than previously thought: why this confuses scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3332 views

Astrophysicists have discovered that the Great Wall of Hercules reaches 10 billion light years. This calls into question cosmological models, as the structure is almost eight times larger than the norm.

The gigantic cosmic structure, the Great Wall of Hercules, turned out to be larger than previously thought: why this confuses scientists

Astrophysicists from Hungary and the United States have discovered that one of the largest structures in the Universe is even larger than previously thought. With the help of gamma-ray bursts, it was discovered that the Great Wall of Hercules - Corona Borealis can reach 10 billion light years in diameter, writes UNN with reference to Space.com.

Details

The new discovery calls into question standard cosmological models, according to which the Universe should be homogeneous on large scales. A massive cluster of galaxies called MACS J0717.5+3745 may be similar to the Great Wall of Hercules - Corona Borealis

Researchers led by István Horváth analyzed 542 gamma-ray bursts. These "beacons" made it possible to detect clusters of matter at incredible distances. It became known that the flares are concentrated along the Wall of Hercules, which extends in the range of red shifts from z≈0.33 to z≈2.43. This indicates that such a structure has existed for billions of years and occupies a significant part of the observed cosmos.

Traces of life beyond the Solar System: scientists have discovered strange substances in the atmosphere of a giant planet17.04.25, 20:13 • 10971 view

What does this mean?

According to the cosmological principle, the size of structures in the Universe cannot exceed 1.2 billion light years. However, the Great Wall of Hercules is almost eight times larger. This unexpected discovery makes two scenarios possible: either the models of the evolution of the Universe constructed by humans are incomplete, or the cosmological principle is wrong and needs to be revised.

If such huge structures really exist, we do not yet understand how they are formed. For example, even the Giant Group of Quasars or the Great Sloan Wall seem trivial compared to this giant

- explain the authors of the study.

Reference

Gamma-ray burst is a large-scale cosmic emission of energy of gamma radiation of the electromagnetic spectrum. Gamma-ray bursts are the brightest electromagnetic events occurring in the Universe.

Addition

Dark matter could contribute to the formation of giant black holes in the early Universe, Canadian scientists suggested based on a new study. This assumption helps to explain how giant black holes formed even before the first stars appeared.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States
