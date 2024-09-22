Mykolaiv region under fire: 4 UAVs destroyed, buildings damaged

Terrorists continue shelling Mykolaiv region. However, there have been no casualties over the past day. This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on the night of September 22, four Shahed 131/136 UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces in Mykolaiv region.

Mykolaiv district was subjected to massive attacks during the day.

Thus, at 08:10, 17:35, 17:55, 18:54, 22:50 and 23:05, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community using FPV drones. The shelling in the village of Dmytrivka damaged a private house, outbuildings, a garage and a car. In the village of Parutino, a fire broke out on the roof of the Palace of Culture, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

