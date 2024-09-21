Mykolaiv: mayor says there is no threat due to audible sounds of explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Senkevych said that the sounds of the explosions in Mykolaiv do not pose a danger to the public.
On Saturday morning, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that the sounds of explosions heard by Mykolaiv residents do not pose a threat, UNN reports.
Details
"Friends, the explosions you can hear do not pose a threat!" - Sienkiewicz wrote on Telegram.
