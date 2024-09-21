Warehouse of agricultural enterprise destroyed in Mykolaiv region, 3 drones shot down

In the Mykolaiv region, a warehouse of an agricultural enterprise was destroyed during an attack, but there were no casualties. This is reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones in Mykolaiv region overnight.

On September 20, at 22:30, an enemy attack destroyed a warehouse of an agricultural enterprise in Bashtanka district, but there were no casualties.

