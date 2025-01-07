“My son, Don Jr. and various representatives will go there": US President on Trump Jr.'s visit to Greenland

Donald Trump's eldest son will go to Greenland, the newly elected US president himself said in a publication on Truth. Earlier, Donald Trump expressed the idea of Greenland joining the United States.

Donald Trump Jr. will pay a personal visit to Greenland as his father, President-elect Donald Trump, has reintroduced a proposal for the United States to buy the Danish territory, an idea that Danish and Greenlandic officials have strongly rejected for years since Trump first floated the idea.

My son, Don Jr. and various representatives will be traveling there to visit some of the most beautiful neighborhoods and attractions,” Mr. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social website, without specifying a specific time for the trip.

The Washington Post writes that the visit will take place on Tuesday.

“Greenland is an incredible place, and people will benefit enormously if and when it becomes part of our country. We will protect it and nurture it from a very cruel outside world. Let's make Greenland great again,” Trump said.

Shortly before Christmas, Trump said that “for national security and freedom around the world, the United States of America believes that possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.” The government of the huge Arctic island later responded that it was not for sale, echoing its response to similar statements by Trump in 2019.

