“My son, Don Jr. and various representatives will go there": US President on Trump Jr.'s visit to Greenland

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24772 views

Donald Trump announced his son's visit to Greenland, reiterating the US intention to acquire the territory. Denmark and Greenland have once again rejected the possibility of selling the island.

Donald Trump's eldest son will go to Greenland, the newly elected US president himself said in a publication on Truth. Earlier, Donald Trump expressed the idea of Greenland joining the United States.

Transmits UNN with reference to washingtonpost.

Donald Trump Jr. will pay a personal visit to Greenland as his father, President-elect Donald Trump, has reintroduced a proposal for the United States to buy the Danish territory, an idea that Danish and Greenlandic officials have strongly rejected for years since Trump first floated the idea.

My son, Don Jr. and various representatives will be traveling there to visit some of the most beautiful neighborhoods and attractions,” Mr. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social website, without specifying a specific time for the trip.

The Washington Post writes that the visit will take place on Tuesday.

“Greenland is an incredible place, and people will benefit enormously if and when it becomes part of our country. We will protect it and nurture it from a very cruel outside world. Let's make Greenland great again,” Trump said.

Shortly before Christmas, Trump said that “for national security and freedom around the world, the United States of America believes that possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.” The government of the huge Arctic island later responded that it was not for sale, echoing its response to similar statements by Trump in 2019.

To recap

Donald Trump has reacted to Justin Trudeau's decision to resign, suggesting that Canada should join the United States. Trudeau is leaving office amid falling ratings and economic problems in the country.

Trump's Greenland and Panama Canal ambitions face Republican skepticism

