Musk's companies participate in Pentagon's secret drone swarm development - Bloomberg

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
05:19 PM • 7702 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 13378 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 14447 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 25722 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 23762 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 44860 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25438 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29190 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35275 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37950 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
0.8m/s
81%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19739 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 27653 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18890 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it hasFebruary 16, 02:49 PM • 10041 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 7410 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 6776 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18894 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 25722 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 44860 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 80595 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Gulyaypole
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 2968 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 7412 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19743 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 27613 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 31144 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Film

Musk's companies participate in Pentagon's secret drone swarm development - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Elon Musk's companies SpaceX and xAI are participating in a new secret Pentagon competition to develop voice-controlled drones. The goal is to create swarm control technology that translates voice commands into digital instructions for multiple drones.

Musk's companies participate in Pentagon's secret drone swarm development - Bloomberg

Elon Musk's SpaceX and its subsidiary xAI are participating in a new secret Pentagon competition to develop voice-controlled drones. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Elon Musk's SpaceX and his wholly-owned subsidiary xAI are competing in a new secret Pentagon competition to create autonomous voice-controlled drone technology.

- the publication writes.

The entry of Musk's two companies reportedly marks a new and potentially controversial move for Musk. While SpaceX is a well-known defense contractor and Musk is enthusiastic about AI development, he is also one of those who previously spoke out against creating "new tools for killing people."

The six-month competition aims to create advanced swarm control technology that can translate voice commands into digital instructions and launch multiple drones. While it is already possible to launch multiple drones simultaneously, developing software to control multiple drones at sea and in the air as a swarm that can move autonomously in search of a target remains a challenge. According to sources, the competition will proceed in stages, depending on the success and interest of the participants.

- adds the publication.

The competition will take place in five stages - from software development to real-world testing. In the announcement of the competition, a Pentagon representative indicated that the created drones would be used for offensive purposes, and the human-machine interaction would "directly affect the lethality and effectiveness of these systems."

Recall

Elon Musk stated that SpaceX is focused on building a city on the Moon, as it is possible in less than 10 years. The company's mission is to spread life to the stars.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
SpaceX
United States Department of Defense
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk