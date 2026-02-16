Musk's companies participate in Pentagon's secret drone swarm development - Bloomberg

Elon Musk's SpaceX and its subsidiary xAI are participating in a new secret Pentagon competition to develop voice-controlled drones. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources, UNN reports.

The entry of Musk's two companies reportedly marks a new and potentially controversial move for Musk. While SpaceX is a well-known defense contractor and Musk is enthusiastic about AI development, he is also one of those who previously spoke out against creating "new tools for killing people."

The six-month competition aims to create advanced swarm control technology that can translate voice commands into digital instructions and launch multiple drones. While it is already possible to launch multiple drones simultaneously, developing software to control multiple drones at sea and in the air as a swarm that can move autonomously in search of a target remains a challenge. According to sources, the competition will proceed in stages, depending on the success and interest of the participants. - adds the publication.

The competition will take place in five stages - from software development to real-world testing. In the announcement of the competition, a Pentagon representative indicated that the created drones would be used for offensive purposes, and the human-machine interaction would "directly affect the lethality and effectiveness of these systems."

