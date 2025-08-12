Musk said xAI would sue Apple over App Store ratings

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
05:29 AM • 6824 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 62326 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 112280 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 163008 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 124995 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 91012 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 131888 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130607 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107640 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74683 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
72%
755mm
Popular news
"Alaska with Ukraine": Mass protests are being prepared in Anchorage due to Trump's meeting with PutinPhotoAugust 11, 09:01 PM • 6418 views
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 7186 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 13403 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideo01:23 AM • 3554 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration02:50 AM • 9580 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 62326 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 112280 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 163008 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 123926 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 133237 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
France
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 38 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 17506 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 163008 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 118435 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 234018 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Brent Crude
ChatGPT

Musk said xAI would sue Apple over App Store ratings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

Billionaire Elon Musk said his startup xAI would sue Apple. He accuses the iPhone maker of violating antitrust laws in managing App Store ratings.

Musk said xAI would sue Apple over App Store ratings

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday that his artificial intelligence startup xAI would sue Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of antitrust violations in managing App Store rankings, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

"Apple is behaving in a way that no AI company other than OpenAI can rank first in the App Store, which is an undeniable antitrust violation. xAI will immediately file a lawsuit," Musk wrote in his post on the social network X.

Musk did not provide evidence to support his claim. Apple, OpenAI, and xAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Currently, ChatGPT ranks first in the "Top Free Apps" section of the App Store for iPhone in the US, while xAI's Grok ranks fifth, and Google's Gemini chatbot is 57th.

According to Sensor Tower, ChatGPT also leads the Google Play Store rankings.

Musk's X must face part of lawsuit over child pornography video02.08.25, 11:27 • 4278 views

Apple is partnering with OpenAI, integrating ChatGPT into iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

"Hey, @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to feature X or Grok in the 'Must-Have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?" Musk said in an earlier post on Monday.

Musk's comments come amid increased scrutiny from regulators and competitors over Apple's control of its App Store.

In April, a US judge ruled that Apple violated a court order requiring it to allow greater competition in the App Store and referred the company to federal prosecutors for investigation of criminal contempt of court in a case brought by "Fortnite" developer Epic Games.

In April, the EU antitrust authority fined Apple 500 million euros (587 million US dollars), stating that its technical and commercial restrictions prevent app developers from directing users to cheaper offers outside the App Store, which is a violation of the Digital Markets Act.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Reuters
Elon Musk
United States
Apple Inc.
Google