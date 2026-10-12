Musk is first and foremost a businessman: "Flash" commented on rumors about Starlink being disconnected in Ukraine

Rumors about a possible shutdown of the Starlink satellite internet service for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are groundless and are being actively fueled by hostile Telegram channels. This was stated by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine on technological innovations in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, good and stable partnership relations have been established between Ukraine and SpaceX.

As soon as Musk supported Trump's post, rumors about a possible Starlink shutdown began circulating regarding the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These rumors are being fueled by the enemy's Telegram channels. We have good and stable partnership relations with SpaceX - Beskrestnov wrote on Telegram.

He explained that Elon Musk is primarily a businessman, while Ukraine brings significant profits to his company SpaceX, so "Flash" is confident that "no one will shut down Starlink in Ukraine".

We remind you

The day before, businessman Elon Musk, who had returned to the team of U.S. leader Donald Trump, joined the criticism of the President of Ukraine, stating that "Zelenskyy has gone too far."

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