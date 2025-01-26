Musk hints at renaming the English Channel in honor of George Washington

American businessman Elon Musk has hinted at renaming the English Channel to the George Washington Canal. Musk wrote about this in his social network X, reports UNN.

New name for the waters separating England and France - Musk wrote.

He published a map with the name "George Washington Canal" instead of the English Channel, after the first US president.

Users in the comments had mixed reactions to Musk's idea. In particular, French politician and member of the European Parliament Anthony Smith called Musk a Nazi, while some users called him a "fool who should mind his own business," a poor clown, a separatist, and so on.

Some users wonder why this obsession with changing the names of geographical landmarks is now so common, and also call for respect for other countries with history and culture.

Moreover, users suggest that Musk return the territories of New France to France - the general name of the French possessions in North America, including the American states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, North and South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. From now on, this name should be used on all new maps and documents.

Trump expressed confidence in the possibility of Greenland's inclusion in the United States to "protect the free world.