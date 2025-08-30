Murder of ex-Verkhovna Rada Chairman Parubiy in Lviv: "Siren" plan introduced

In Lviv, the "Siren" interception plan has been introduced due to the murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

When asked whether the police had introduced an interception plan in Lviv due to the murder of a political figure, the Ministry of Internal Affairs replied: "The Siren Plan has been introduced."

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.