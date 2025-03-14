Murder of activist Hanul: police said there were no requests for protection
Kyiv • UNN
Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that Hanul did not apply for personal protection after the detention of the suspect in threats. The activist was shot dead in Odesa on March 14.
Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that there were no appeals regarding the personal protection of activist Demian Hanul. He announced this during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent.
Today in certain media outlets and telegram channels we saw this news, but the head of the regional Security Service said just now that there was indeed his appeal and within the framework of this appeal the person who is currently in custody was documented. The investigation was conducted then by investigators of the National Police, the Security Service operatively supported and assisted in the раскрытию of this crime. And just after this person was detained, Hanul did not make any further appeals for personal protection, as far as we have raised the documents that we have available during this time
Context
In Odesa, in broad daylight, an unknown man shot at Demian Hanul. The man died.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of the National Police had left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist.
Klymenko stated that he was informed of the information that had been collected as of now. There are specific leads. Police officers and investigators are working to identify the shooter and detain him. He noted that the information that the shooter was dressed in military uniform is not true.
Regarding the murder of activist Demian Hanul, who was shot today, March 14, in Odesa by an unknown man, a criminal proceeding has been opened. The event is classified as intentional murder committed to order.
What is known about Hanul
Demian Hanul on his Facebook page criticized Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov for building up the Odesa coast.
Thus, after leaving the Right Sector, he created the NGO "Street Front", was the organizer of events to return the Summer Theater (territory of the City Garden), against illegal buildings and others. In 2016, Odesa deputies tried to transfer the Summer Theater to a private enterprise, in 2017 the protests escalated into clashes with the police. Hanul was accused of organizing mass riots. Serhiy Sternenko and Igor Bey were brought to justice with him. In court, MP Andriy Biletsky wanted to take Hanul on bail. The criminal case was left open, in which the then head of the Odesa region police Dmytro Golovin, who in 2019 was suspected of присвоєнні state property, is the victim.
In 2020, unknown persons burned Hanul's car. In the summer of the same year, unknown persons fired at the car with him near the village of Vyzyrka. Hanul began firing back with a traumatic weapon. In November 2020, unknown persons smashed his BMW X5 with bats, and later burned it at a service station.
On May 4, 2023, in Odesa, unknown persons in military uniform beat Hanul, and the police opened a criminal case. The military command began an official investigation into the statement about the involvement of servicemen in the beating.
The activist was also noticed among the attackers at the LGBT march.
The activist asked the SBU to provide him with protection back in July 2024, because he began to receive threats.
Russian resources "leaked" personal information about his relatives online and offered a reward of up to 10,000 for attacking him. dollars.
In the Russian Federation, Hanul was arrested in absentia on several criminal charges.