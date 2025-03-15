Murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: police are considering three versions, including a "Russian trace"
The National Police is considering contract killing, personal animosity and a "Russian trace" as motives for the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. The suspect has already been detained.
Law enforcement officers are considering three versions of the motive for the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa: a contract killing committed in connection with professional, public activities, a murder in connection with personal animosity, as well as a "Russian trace." This was stated by Deputy Head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov on the air of the telethon on Saturday, reports UNN.
We are considering three main versions: first of all, it is, of course, a contract killing committed in connection with professional activity, public activity. We are also considering the version, we do not rule out that the crime is a murder due to personal animosity. Of course, we consider the "Russian trace" as well, because we know that this person was very famous for his pro-Ukrainian position
In Odesa on March 14, in the middle of the day, an unknown man shot activist Demyan Hanul. The man died.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of the National Police had left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist.
A criminal proceeding has been opened on the fact of the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. The event is qualified as intentional murder committed to order.
Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa.