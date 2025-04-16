Murder of a 19-year-old in Ivano-Frankivsk region: two teenagers have been charged

Investigators incriminate minors in intentional murder, resulting in severe stab wounds to a 19-year-old boy. UNN reports with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk region police.

In the case of the murder of a 19-year-old boy in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, there are currently two suspects: two teenagers are suspected of the brutal murder, with numerous severe stab wounds.

Current information released by law enforcement officers of the Carpathian region.

On April 16, at about 02:00 am, police discovered the body of a 19-year-old man with signs of violent death. Investigators seized material evidence from the scene, which has already been sent for expert examination.

We are talking about two 14-year-old local teenagers. Investigators found that the minors, having misled the victim, deliberately lured him to a forest park area in order to commit a particularly serious crime.

- informs the police of the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Investigators found that the minors inflicted bodily injuries on the victim during the descent from the Vovchynets hills.

The perpetrators inflicted numerous stab wounds on the victim.

They also seized his personal property; the body was hidden in the forest.

Police officers detained two offenders in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Investigators of the Investigation Department of the National Police in the Ivano-Frankivsk region incriminate them with committing a criminal offense under paragraphs 4, 12 of Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, they have been notified of suspicion. The issue of the procedural status of the third participant - a 15-year-old minor - is being resolved.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Investigative actions are aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the role of each of the detainees.

