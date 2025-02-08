A dog was killed and burned for a photo: a case against teenagers was opened in Zaporizhzhia

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47922 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 95588 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102918 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118491 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100766 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126085 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102815 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116860 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159810 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103980 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 99551 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71009 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107582 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101835 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118499 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150083 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182254 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101835 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107582 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137110 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138910 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166816 views
A dog was killed and burned for a photo: a case against teenagers was opened in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38123 views

Three juveniles aged 14-16 killed and burned a dog in an abandoned building, filming the whole thing. The police identified the offenders and opened a criminal case for animal cruelty.

Minors in Zaporizhzhia killed and burned a dog for a photo. Law enforcement officers have already identified the offenders and opened a criminal case, a number of examinations have been ordered, UNN reports.

Details

On February 7, while monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a video post showing three teenagers carrying a dead dog up the stairs of an abandoned building and filming it with a cell phone camera. They then set the animal's body on fire.

Police officers immediately launched an investigation into the incident and soon identified the offenders - they were residents of the regional center, aged 14 to 16.

The police inspected the scene, collected material evidence, and sent the body of the dead animal for expert examination.

This fact was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. Legal classification: Part 3, 4 Art. 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Cruelty to animals). Procedural supervision is carried out by the Voznesenivskyi District Prosecutor's Office.

Hanged on a pipe and hitted with an axe butt: man faces up to 8 years in prison for trying to kill two dogs11.07.24, 16:14 • 13235 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising