A dog was killed and burned for a photo: a case against teenagers was opened in Zaporizhzhia

Minors in Zaporizhzhia killed and burned a dog for a photo. Law enforcement officers have already identified the offenders and opened a criminal case, a number of examinations have been ordered, UNN reports.

Details

On February 7, while monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a video post showing three teenagers carrying a dead dog up the stairs of an abandoned building and filming it with a cell phone camera. They then set the animal's body on fire.

Police officers immediately launched an investigation into the incident and soon identified the offenders - they were residents of the regional center, aged 14 to 16.

The police inspected the scene, collected material evidence, and sent the body of the dead animal for expert examination.

This fact was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. Legal classification: Part 3, 4 Art. 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Cruelty to animals). Procedural supervision is carried out by the Voznesenivskyi District Prosecutor's Office.

