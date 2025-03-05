Murder of a teenager on the funicular: 14 witnesses interrogated, seven of whom are minors
Kyiv • UNN
In the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager at the funicular station, 14 witnesses have been interrogated, of which 7 are minors. The court has extended the detention of the accused Artem Kosov, who faces life imprisonment.
In the case of the murder of a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv, fourteen witnesses have been interrogated, seven of whom are minors. The court has extended the arrest of the accused in the murder, Artem Kosov. This is reported by UNN citing the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.
The court hearings are open, each attended by a large number of citizens... Currently, an active stage of the trial is ongoing in court, where evidence is being examined and witnesses are being interrogated. At this time, fourteen witnesses have been interrogated, seven of whom are minors
It is noted that when interrogating minor witnesses, the court applies child-friendly justice standards.
At the same time, it should be noted that four court hearings did not take place due to the absence of the accused's defenders. It is worth clarifying that according to the requirements of the criminal procedural law, the participation of a defender in this proceeding is mandatory, and therefore the absence of a defender at the court hearing undoubtedly makes it impossible to conduct such a hearing
Therefore, it is noted that even in cases where witnesses, including minors, arrived at the court for interrogation, the court was unable to interrogate them, and such witnesses had to come to court again.
Such behavior of the accused's defenders forced the court to file complaints about the actions of such lawyers to the authorized bodies. Thus, by rulings of the court dated October 16, 2024, and December 18, 2024, the issue was raised before the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of Kyiv regarding the involvement of lawyers in disciplinary responsibility
At the same time, on February 11, 2025, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of Kyiv informed the court about the transfer of such rulings to the Higher Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar for further referral and consideration by the DCA of another region in accordance with the requirements of current legislation.
Currently, the court has not received responses from the mentioned commissions regarding the results of the consideration of the issues raised by the court about the involvement of such lawyers in disciplinary responsibility.
In addition, during the court session on March 4, 2025, the prosecutor's motion to extend the detention period for the accused was considered, which was granted by the court ruling
The court continues to consider the mentioned criminal proceedings, with a number of court hearings planned, the next of which will take place on April 1, 2025, at 13:50.
Murder of a teenager on a funicular: the suspect's mother hit a journalist in the courtroom, police are establishing the circumstances05.02.25, 16:09 • 29399 views
Supplement
On April 8, law enforcement officer Artem Kosov was informed of suspicion of intentional murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at the funicular station in Kyiv. According to the Youth Sports School of Football "Zmina", the deceased turned out to be their 16-year-old pupil.
The State Bureau of Investigation reported that Kosov does not admit his guilt.
On April 9, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to bail.
On May 8, it was reported that the employees of the State Bureau of Investigation completed the pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. The employee of the State Guard Service, who killed the teenager at the Kyiv funicular, faces life imprisonment.