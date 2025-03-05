Murder of a teenager on the funicular: 14 witnesses interrogated, seven of whom are minors

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18654 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171093 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107704 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344088 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173934 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145143 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196203 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124955 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108183 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Murder of a teenager on the funicular: 14 witnesses interrogated, seven of whom are minors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18448 views

In the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager at the funicular station, 14 witnesses have been interrogated, of which 7 are minors. The court has extended the detention of the accused Artem Kosov, who faces life imprisonment.

Murder of a teenager on the funicular: 14 witnesses interrogated, seven of whom are minors

In the case of the murder of a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv, fourteen witnesses have been interrogated, seven of whom are minors. The court has extended the arrest of the accused in the murder, Artem Kosov. This is reported by UNN citing the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

The court hearings are open, each attended by a large number of citizens... Currently, an active stage of the trial is ongoing in court, where evidence is being examined and witnesses are being interrogated. At this time, fourteen witnesses have been interrogated, seven of whom are minors 

- it is stated in the message.

It is noted that when interrogating minor witnesses, the court applies child-friendly justice standards.

At the same time, it should be noted that four court hearings did not take place due to the absence of the accused's defenders. It is worth clarifying that according to the requirements of the criminal procedural law, the participation of a defender in this proceeding is mandatory, and therefore the absence of a defender at the court hearing undoubtedly makes it impossible to conduct such a hearing 

- the court explains.

Therefore, it is noted that even in cases where witnesses, including minors, arrived at the court for interrogation, the court was unable to interrogate them, and such witnesses had to come to court again.

Such behavior of the accused's defenders forced the court to file complaints about the actions of such lawyers to the authorized bodies. Thus, by rulings of the court dated October 16, 2024, and December 18, 2024, the issue was raised before the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of Kyiv regarding the involvement of lawyers in disciplinary responsibility 

- the court informs.

At the same time, on February 11, 2025, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar of Kyiv informed the court about the transfer of such rulings to the Higher Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar for further referral and consideration by the DCA of another region in accordance with the requirements of current legislation.

Currently, the court has not received responses from the mentioned commissions regarding the results of the consideration of the issues raised by the court about the involvement of such lawyers in disciplinary responsibility.

In addition, during the court session on March 4, 2025, the prosecutor's motion to extend the detention period for the accused was considered, which was granted by the court ruling 

- it is stated in the message.

The court continues to consider the mentioned criminal proceedings, with a number of court hearings planned, the next of which will take place on April 1, 2025, at 13:50.

Murder of a teenager on a funicular: the suspect's mother hit a journalist in the courtroom, police are establishing the circumstances05.02.25, 16:09 • 29399 views

Supplement

On April 8, law enforcement officer Artem Kosov was informed of suspicion of intentional murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at the funicular station in Kyiv. According to the Youth Sports School of Football "Zmina", the deceased turned out to be their 16-year-old pupil.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that Kosov does not admit his guilt.

On April 9, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to bail.

On May 8, it was reported that the employees of the State Bureau of Investigation completed the pre-trial investigation into the tragedy at the funicular station in Kyiv. The employee of the State Guard Service, who killed the teenager at the Kyiv funicular, faces life imprisonment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
