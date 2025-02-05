Murder of a teenager on a funicular: the suspect's mother hit a journalist in the courtroom, police are establishing the circumstances

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55486 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101045 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121667 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101849 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128315 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103452 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161566 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105386 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101684 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82689 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110488 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104872 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121670 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128316 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151764 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183922 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104873 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110490 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138071 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139837 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167646 views
Murder of a teenager on a funicular: the suspect's mother hit a journalist in the courtroom, police are establishing the circumstances

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29098 views

During a court hearing on the murder of a teenager, Artem Kosov's mother snatched the phone from a journalist and hit her. The police are investigating the incident, although no official reports of an attack have been filed.

The mother of Artem Kosov, who is suspected of killing a teenager on a funicular, snatched the phone from a media representative during a court hearing while talking to journalists and hit the journalist. The police are establishing the circumstances of the attack, according to the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv, reports UNN.

While monitoring the Internet, the police found a video of the fight. It has been preliminarily established that the incident occurred in the courtroom, where a hearing is scheduled for today on the murder of a teenager that occurred last year at a Kyiv funicular station. The suspect's mother snatched the phone from the media representative and hit the journalist while talking to journalists 

- the statement said.

The police noted that an investigative team from the territorial police department had been sent to the scene to establish all the circumstances, but that no statements or appeals had been received by the police regarding the incident.

Addendum

Today, on February 5, at 14:00, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv began a court hearing on the premeditated murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv by a parole officer Artem Kosov.

In January, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of Artem Kosov, an officer of the State Protection Department, who is accused in the case of the murder of a teenager at a funicular station, until March 9.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

