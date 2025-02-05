Murder of a teenager on a funicular: the suspect's mother hit a journalist in the courtroom, police are establishing the circumstances

The mother of Artem Kosov, who is suspected of killing a teenager on a funicular, snatched the phone from a media representative during a court hearing while talking to journalists and hit the journalist. The police are establishing the circumstances of the attack, according to the Main Department of the National Police of Kyiv, reports UNN.

While monitoring the Internet, the police found a video of the fight. It has been preliminarily established that the incident occurred in the courtroom, where a hearing is scheduled for today on the murder of a teenager that occurred last year at a Kyiv funicular station. The suspect's mother snatched the phone from the media representative and hit the journalist while talking to journalists - the statement said.

The police noted that an investigative team from the territorial police department had been sent to the scene to establish all the circumstances, but that no statements or appeals had been received by the police regarding the incident.

Addendum

Today, on February 5, at 14:00, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv began a court hearing on the premeditated murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kyiv by a parole officer Artem Kosov.

In January, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of Artem Kosov, an officer of the State Protection Department, who is accused in the case of the murder of a teenager at a funicular station, until March 9.