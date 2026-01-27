Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military man

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 2450 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 5524 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 17440 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 14126 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 12221 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 21496 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 25019 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 16801 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18840 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33594 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 31133 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 14011 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 18267 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 16564 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 19503 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 2450 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 3914 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 17440 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 19752 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 21496 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Village
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 64 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 10066 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 26596 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 25853 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 26153 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Times
Tor missile system

Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

In Cherkasy region, four police officers were killed and one was wounded during the detention of a suspect in an attempted murder. The shooter turned out to be a 59-year-old former military man, who was eliminated.

Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military man

The killing of four police officers in Cherkasy region occurred during the apprehension of a suspect in an attempted murder that took place in December 2025 in Korsun district. The shooter turned out to be a former serviceman who was fleeing from the police and then opened fire on them. This was reported by Oleh Hudyma, head of the National Police Department in Cherkasy region, according to UNN.

Details

As Hudyma stated, during the operation, police were establishing the suspect's involvement in an attempted murder that occurred in December 2025 in Korsun district.

The criminal saw the police. Upon seeing them, he began to hide in advance. He put on a bulletproof vest, took an automatic weapon, and disappeared from the premises. He fled into a forest belt. At the last ambush, he fired automatic weapons at the police, as a result of which four police officers died, and one was wounded and is in the hospital.

- said Hudyma.

He noted that the shooter was eliminated; he turned out to be a 59-year-old local resident, a former serviceman who had been discharged from the army.

According to him, an investigation is currently underway, and information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman).

Recall

In Cherkasy region, four police officers died during the apprehension of a murder suspect, one law enforcement officer was wounded, and the perpetrator was eliminated by police special forces.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast