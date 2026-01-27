Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military man

The killing of four police officers in Cherkasy region occurred during the apprehension of a suspect in an attempted murder that took place in December 2025 in Korsun district. The shooter turned out to be a former serviceman who was fleeing from the police and then opened fire on them. This was reported by Oleh Hudyma, head of the National Police Department in Cherkasy region, according to UNN.

Details

As Hudyma stated, during the operation, police were establishing the suspect's involvement in an attempted murder that occurred in December 2025 in Korsun district.

The criminal saw the police. Upon seeing them, he began to hide in advance. He put on a bulletproof vest, took an automatic weapon, and disappeared from the premises. He fled into a forest belt. At the last ambush, he fired automatic weapons at the police, as a result of which four police officers died, and one was wounded and is in the hospital. - said Hudyma.

He noted that the shooter was eliminated; he turned out to be a 59-year-old local resident, a former serviceman who had been discharged from the army.

According to him, an investigation is currently underway, and information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman).

Recall

In Cherkasy region, four police officers died during the apprehension of a murder suspect, one law enforcement officer was wounded, and the perpetrator was eliminated by police special forces.