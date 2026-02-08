Mudryk embroiled in huge scandal over his statements about the Volyn tragedy: how the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the outrageous comments of footballer Mykhailo Mudryk regarding Volyn. In a statement sent to Onet, it is stated that "there should be no place for such incidents," UNN reports.

Context

Ukrainian national team and English "Chelsea" winger Mykhailo Mudryk was banned from participating in ranked Counter-Strike 2 games due to toxicity in the chat. During a CS2 match with players from Poland, Mudryk reminded them of the Volyn tragedy and called them bums. His words caused a huge scandal.

Later, in a comment to the media, the footballer stated that he was "grateful to those Poles who sincerely support Ukrainians."

"I am deeply grateful to those Poles who sincerely support Ukrainians. But I constantly hear and see how some Poles treat Ukrainians, especially those who currently live in Poland," Mudryk said in a comment to the media.

Details

The Polish publication Onet addressed an inquiry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding its position on the words of national team member Mykhailo Mudryk, who is currently disqualified for violating anti-doping rules.

Thank you for your inquiry and the opportunity to clarify this matter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of the incident that occurred during Mykhailo Mudryk's participation in an online game. We fully understand the particular sensitivity of issues related to the Volyn tragedy and the events of the 1940s, as well as the deep emotional resonance they evoke in Polish society. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine consistently promotes a responsible and respectful approach to complex chapters of shared Ukrainian-Polish history. Any statements that may be perceived as disrespect for the memory of the victims of the tragedy or harmful to the Polish nation do not correspond to this approach. We would also like to emphasize that Ukraine is a democratic state and does not control the statements of private individuals, especially in an unofficial context. According to the information available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the footballer in question does not act on behalf of Ukraine and is not a member of the National Football Team of Ukraine. - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented.

