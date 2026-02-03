$42.970.16
"You will remember Volyn forever, bum": Mudryk got into a scandal and received another ban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1994 views

After this game, Mudryk received a 28-day ban on Faceit, and also changed his nickname on the platform to "123456678".

"You will remember Volyn forever, bum": Mudryk got into a scandal and received another ban

Ukrainian national team and English "Chelsea" winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been banned from participating in ranked Counter-Strike 2 games due to toxicity in chat. During a CS2 match with players from Poland, Mudryk reminded them of the Volyn tragedy and called them bums, UNN reports.

Details

So, during a game on the Inferno map on Faceit - an online esports platform most often used for Counter-Strike 2, Mudryk wrote in the chat: "You are so bad," to which a player under the nickname "DLEKIAM" replied: "Go play football," and a player under the nickname "4RR0K_" added: "Brother, don't do drugs anymore."

The Polish player's response did not please the Ukrainian, to which Mudryk replied that the next game would take place on the Volyn map, adding: "You will remember Volyn forever, bum."

On social network X, "4RR0K_" claims that the players did not provoke Mudryk and his teammates during the match, and did not write anything offensive to him at all.

"We went crazy after he called us bad, and we didn't even mention Ukraine or his nationality. We didn't write anything to him or the entire opposing team, so he couldn't have been provoked. The fact that he should return to football and stop taking drugs was a response to his words: 'You are so bad,' so there can be no provocation on our part," the player says.

Eventually, after this game, Mudryk received a 28-day ban on Faceit, and also changed his nickname on the platform to "123456678."

Recall

Ukrainian winger of London "Chelsea" Mykhailo Mudryk received a positive result of doping test "B", after the club reported a positive result of doping test "A" in December last year. The footballer faces up to 4 years of disqualification.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
Social network
Ukraine
Poland