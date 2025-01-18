MP's son is suspected of embezzlement scheme in Lviv region: who is it

On Saturday, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had served a notice of suspicion to the son of a current MP for misappropriation of funds from a village community in Lviv region. As UNN has learned from its own sources, the son of MP Andriy Lopushansky is the suspect.

Details

"SBI officers documented a scheme to embezzle budget funds from the Verkhniosynovydnianskyi village council of Skole district, Lviv region. The son of the current MP of Ukraine is involved in the fraud," the SBI said.

It is known that in September-December 2019, the MP's son, together with officials of the village council and officials of commercial entities under his control, developed a scheme to seize the community's budget funds.

The scheme was implemented during the purchase and supply of equipment and component materials within the framework of the project "Reconstruction of street lighting using innovative energy-efficient measures of renewable energy sources".

As a result of the unlawful actions, the state suffered damage in the amount of almost one million hryvnias.

As part of the investigation, searches were conducted at the suspect's and his father's places of residence.

"The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI reports.

According to the sanction of the article, the MP's son faces up to 12 years in prison.

