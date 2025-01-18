MP's son is suspected of embezzlement scheme in Lviv region: who is it

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102891 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103141 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111142 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113684 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135827 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104630 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138393 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103865 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113506 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117036 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82556 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118388 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 56538 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60739 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38966 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102891 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135827 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138393 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159034 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38966 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60739 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118388 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123210 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141305 views
MP's son is suspected of embezzlement scheme in Lviv region: who is it

MP's son is suspected of embezzlement scheme in Lviv region: who is it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36596 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion to the son of an MP for embezzling UAH 1 million from the budget of a village council in Lviv region. The funds were stolen during the reconstruction of street lighting in 2019.

On Saturday, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had served a notice of suspicion to the son of a current MP for misappropriation of funds from a village community in Lviv region. As UNN has learned from its own sources, the son of MP Andriy Lopushansky is the suspect.

Details 

"SBI officers documented a scheme to embezzle budget funds from the Verkhniosynovydnianskyi village council of Skole district, Lviv region. The son of the current MP of Ukraine is involved in the fraud," the SBI said.

It is known that in September-December 2019, the MP's son, together with officials of the village council and officials of commercial entities under his control, developed a scheme to seize the community's budget funds. 

The scheme was implemented during the purchase and supply of equipment and component materials within the framework of the project "Reconstruction of street lighting using innovative energy-efficient measures of renewable energy sources".

As a result of the unlawful actions, the state suffered damage in the amount of almost one million hryvnias.

As part of the investigation, searches were conducted at the suspect's and his father's places of residence.

"The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI reports.

According to the sanction of the article, the MP's son faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

An official of Ukrzaliznytsia, who collected information on military transportation for the FSB, was detained in Poltava region . The woman passed the data through her militant husband and faces life imprisonment.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising