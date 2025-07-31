MP Kostiuk announced his withdrawal from the "Servant of the People" faction

People's Deputy Dmytro Kostiuk announced his withdrawal from the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction. He announced this from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

I am leaving the Servant of the People parliamentary faction. This is my reaction to last week's vote (regarding NABU and SAPO – ed.) - Kostiuk stated.

The MP stated that they were forced to vote, threatened, and told that "it would be like with Shabunin."

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, an online broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada session began.

Kostiuk voted for bill No. 12414.

Context

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAPO. The document was supported by 263 MPs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system, ensuring "no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place."

This document was intended to be a response to public demands and incorporate proposals from law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to strengthen the powers of NABU and SAPO.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the Verkhovna Rada was convening for a session on July 31 to consider, among other things, urgent presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAPO, which would be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in its entirety.