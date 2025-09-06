MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested

Law enforcement officers detained and arrested the current People's Deputy of Ukraine Fedir Khrystenko, who was wanted on suspicion of high treason. In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has already remanded the MP in custody, UNN reports.

A People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the banned political party "OPZZh" Kh., who was on the wanted list on suspicion of high treason, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law and abuse of influence, has been detained on the territory of Ukraine. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

As UNN learned from its own sources, it is about Fedir Khrystenko.

Details

According to the investigation, the FSB of the Russian Federation recruited him long before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, and he actively carried out the tasks of the Russian special service. In particular, during 2020-2021, the suspected People's Deputy established an effective mechanism for influencing the leadership of one of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies, which allowed for the collection and prompt transfer of necessary information to Russian representatives.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the people's chosen one left the territory of Ukraine, and from there continued his illegal activities.

In July of this year, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office notified the People's Deputy of suspicion of high treason, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111, and abuse of influence under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the same time, the court заочно (in absentia) chose a preventive measure against him in the form of detention.

Today, after his detention, he was brought to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, which applied the previously chosen preventive measure to him, namely detention until October 21, 2025. - the message says.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Context

The date of Khrystenko's disappearance is considered to be July 21, 2025. The place of disappearance is the settlement of Horenichi, Bucha district, Kyiv region. The articles of accusation against him are Art. 111 Part 1 (Collaborative activity), Art. 111 Part 2 (Aiding the aggressor state), Art. 369-2 Part 2 (Abuse of influence).

"Preventive measure: detention," the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Addition

The OGP reported that law enforcement officers exposed the current People's Deputy from the now-banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, in high treason. According to the investigation, the MP was a top agent of the Russian FSB and was responsible for strengthening Russian influence on NABU.

In the case of People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko, suspected of high treason, materials regarding the transfer of data to Russia and possible influence on NABU, as well as involvement in the departure of oligarch Boholyubov, are being investigated.