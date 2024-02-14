MP: Consideration of draft law on mobilization may begin in March

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

MP: Consideration of draft law on mobilization may begin in March

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ukrainian parliament may consider a bill to strengthen mobilization in early March.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may consider draft law #10449 on strengthening mobilization in March. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The mobilization law is delayed. According to a realistic scenario, it will be considered sometime in early March

- the post reads. 

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted a mobilization bill to the Verkhovna Rada: a detailed analysis31.01.24, 08:15 • 114960 views

What preceded it 

MP from the Voice party  Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on his Telegram channel that the draft law was passed "without the committee's proposals." According to him, amendments will be made until February 21, after which there will be a second reading.

Zheleznyak admits that the bill was passed as a whole in the last week of February, signed in early March, and will come into force in April.

Addendum

The Anti-Corruption Committee has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risksas key provisions are unclear and leave too much power to officials.

In addition, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sharply criticized the government's draft law on mobilization, saying it contains contradictory provisions and does not comply with the Constitution

Recall

The head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, David Arakhamia, said that the new draft law on mobilization will review, among other things, the approach to graduate students and the issue of blocking personal accounts of citizens.

Budanov tells whether Ukraine can avoid mobilization21.01.24, 17:31 • 62097 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

