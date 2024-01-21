Budanov tells whether Ukraine can avoid mobilization

It is even impossible to think that Ukraine will be able to avoid mobilization. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

Budanov warned that "it is even impossible to think that we will be able to avoid mobilization," echoing the call of the top leadership for more recruits.

"The shortage (of labor - ed.) is noticeable," he said.

Budanov refused to make any bold predictions for 2024.

"I hope that our success will be greater than theirs (Russians - ed.)," Budanov said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that mobilization is primarily a matter of justicebecause it is unfair to bypass when someone dies for you, and it is fair that a person should know where they are going, for how long and how much they will be prepared.

At the same time, Zelensky said that he does not yet see the need to mobilize half a million people.

Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said on January 15 that a new version of the draft law on mobilization would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks.