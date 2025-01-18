Movement of enemy drones spotted in six regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Active movement of enemy attack drones has been recorded in several regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Sumy region, groups of UAVs are moving westward, threatening neighboring Chernihiv region. Poltava region is also in the crosshairs, with drones moving both west and northeast.

The situation is also turbulent in Dnipropetrovs'k region, where drones are heading north, as well as in Kharkiv region, where they were spotted on the eastern side, heading west. In Mykolaiv region, enemy drones also chose the western direction.

Particular attention is drawn to the situation in the Dnipro region, where drones are approaching from the southeast, posing a potential danger to the city.

Residents are urged to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

