UAV wreckage causes damage in Cherkasy region: consequences of attack

Air defense forces shot down a Russian drone in the skies over Cherkasy region during a massive offensive against Ukraine. However, the falling debris damaged two houses and a car, the head of the Cherkasy RMA , Igor Taburets, said on Wednesday, according to UNN.

The day in the region began with air alerts. First, because of enemy UAVs in our sky. Then it was missiles. Our defenders added a downed Shahed to the overall result of air defense However, its fragments damaged the windows of two houses and a car - wrote Taburets.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Addendum

Today, on January 15, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in a number of regions, particularly in the West. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that during today's strike, Russia attacked the region's energy infrastructure.

Russia fires missiles at critical infrastructure facilities in the Carpathian region. Thanks to air defense, there were no casualties.