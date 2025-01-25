ukenru
Movement of enemy drones spotted in 8 regions of Ukraine at once - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Movement of enemy drones spotted in 8 regions of Ukraine at once - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 76125 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reports active movement of enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace. The drones are flying in different directions in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Poltava, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions.

In the airspace of the country, the movement of enemy UAVs was spotted, which change courses in the directions of the regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, in Mykolaiv region, drones were spotted flying in the northern part of the region, heading west and northwest. At the same time, in Kirovohrad region, drones were spotted moving in the southern and eastern parts of the region, heading west.

In Cherkasy region, the drones are moving in a southerly direction, while in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the drones are approaching Dnipro from the south. Poltava region is also on the radar, with reports of drones approaching from the north.

In Kharkiv region, movement in the central part of the region with a westerly direction was recorded. In Chernihiv region, drones were seen moving in the southeastern part of the region, heading southwest. To the west of Sumy, UAVs are moving towards the west.

In addition, terrorist UAVs in Kiliya district of Odesa region are moving westward.

The Air Force urges citizens to stay in shelters in case of an alarm and follow safety rules.

Hostile UAV attack in Kyiv region: two killed24.01.25, 05:40 • 110143 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

