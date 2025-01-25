Movement of enemy drones spotted in 8 regions of Ukraine at once - Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the airspace of the country, the movement of enemy UAVs was spotted, which change courses in the directions of the regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, in Mykolaiv region, drones were spotted flying in the northern part of the region, heading west and northwest. At the same time, in Kirovohrad region, drones were spotted moving in the southern and eastern parts of the region, heading west.

In Cherkasy region, the drones are moving in a southerly direction, while in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the drones are approaching Dnipro from the south. Poltava region is also on the radar, with reports of drones approaching from the north.

In Kharkiv region, movement in the central part of the region with a westerly direction was recorded. In Chernihiv region, drones were seen moving in the southeastern part of the region, heading southwest. To the west of Sumy, UAVs are moving towards the west.

In addition, terrorist UAVs in Kiliya district of Odesa region are moving westward.

The Air Force urges citizens to stay in shelters in case of an alarm and follow safety rules.

