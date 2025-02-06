“Motivational packages": MP on how they plan to encourage people to join the army

“Motivation packages” are being developed to encourage recruitment. The most acceptable option is a one-time cash payment upon signing a contract.

This was reported by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky during a briefing, UNN reports .

Venislavsky explained that they will provide “motivational packages.”

There were discussions about increasing the salaries of military personnel, but in my opinion, as a lawyer, this would violate the principle of equality, because military personnel will be sitting next to each other in the trenches and one of them may receive more money for performing the same function - Venislavsky said.

In his opinion, the most acceptable option is one-time cash payments.

I think that the most acceptable option is a one-time cash payment upon signing a contract, which will provide an opportunity to solve some social problems if they go ahead and sign a contract. Therefore, the incentive package is a one-time cash payment - Venislavsky said.

Venislavsky reported that over the past year, several thousand Ukrainian citizens aged 18 to 25 signed contracts for military service.

After the development of motivational packages that will include one-time, I think, cash payments that can be extended in time to attract volunteers to the army (should increase the number of volunteers - ed.) If we have thousands of people now without these initiatives, then it will probably increase many times over - Venislavsky said.

Earlier, media outlets cited sources as saying that men aged 18-25 were to be encouraged to join the Armed Forces voluntarily by introducing a system of incentive contracts.

Venislavsky stated that no legislative initiatives to lower the mobilization age have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to date. All that is being discussed are political discussions that are unlikely to find support in the Verkhovna Rada.

President Zelenskyy opposed lowering the mobilization age, as demanded by the United States, noting that it would only increase the number of unarmed people at the front.

On January 12, Mike Waltz, the future National Security Advisor to the US President, stated that it is necessary to solve the problems with human resources in the Armed Forces of Ukrainein order to create new units and stabilize the situation at the front. After that, it will be possible to move on to agreements on Ukraine.

Commenting on statements about calls for lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that we need to wait for Ukrainian-American contacts. Kyiv's general position is that it needs more defense capabilities.