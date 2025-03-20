Most Ukrainians oppose concessions to Russia, even for the sake of peace – poll

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16325 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106619 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168534 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106210 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342807 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173404 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144753 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196092 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124813 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159832 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37909 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85388 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23543 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20402 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16325 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85456 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106619 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159890 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20443 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23584 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37957 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47160 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135752 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Most Ukrainians oppose concessions to Russia, even for the sake of peace – poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22242 views

According to a Razumkov Center poll, 78% of Ukrainians are not ready to withdraw troops from four regions for the sake of peace. The majority are also against enshrining non-nuclear status.

Most Ukrainians oppose concessions to Russia, even for the sake of peace – poll

Only 8% of Ukrainians would agree to a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. 78% disagree with such conditions.

UNN writes about this with a reference to the results of a sociological survey by the Razumkov Center.

Details

During the survey, respondents were asked whether Ukraine should agree to fulfill certain conditions put forward by Russian President Putin in order to end the war with Russia.

Only 8% of respondents would agree to a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions (from the entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders). 

78% of respondents are against the relevant agreement

- informs the Razumkov Center.

According to the survey results, only 5% of the total number of respondents would agree to have the status of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, Crimea, and Sevastopol, as regions of Russia, recorded in international treaties.

82% of respondents disagree with the fulfillment of this condition.

It was also found that about 7% of respondents (2% in the Western, 8% in the Central, 11% in the Eastern and Southern regions) would agree to have all Western sanctions against Russia lifted.

But 78% of respondents disagree with this.

The issue of Ukraine's non-nuclear status

In the above survey, 22% of respondents (8% in the Western, 26% in the Central, 24.5% in the Eastern, and 33.5% in the Southern regions) are ready to agree, in order to end the war, that Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status be enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine.

However, 56% are against this decision.

The willingness to make such concessions has remained virtually unchanged compared to June 2024,

- noted in the sociological service of the Razumkov Center.

 Addition

A total of 2018 respondents aged 18 years and older were interviewed. The survey was conducted face-to-face from February 28 to March 6, 2025. It did not include residents of Ukrainian territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. The survey was also not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic sampling deviations may be the result of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

87% of Ukrainians are convinced that Russia will not stop at the already occupied territories - KMIS11.03.25, 16:12 • 17863 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
