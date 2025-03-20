Most Ukrainians oppose concessions to Russia, even for the sake of peace – poll
Kyiv • UNN
According to a Razumkov Center poll, 78% of Ukrainians are not ready to withdraw troops from four regions for the sake of peace. The majority are also against enshrining non-nuclear status.
Only 8% of Ukrainians would agree to a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. 78% disagree with such conditions.
During the survey, respondents were asked whether Ukraine should agree to fulfill certain conditions put forward by Russian President Putin in order to end the war with Russia.
According to the survey results, only 5% of the total number of respondents would agree to have the status of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, Crimea, and Sevastopol, as regions of Russia, recorded in international treaties.
82% of respondents disagree with the fulfillment of this condition.
It was also found that about 7% of respondents (2% in the Western, 8% in the Central, 11% in the Eastern and Southern regions) would agree to have all Western sanctions against Russia lifted.
But 78% of respondents disagree with this.
The issue of Ukraine's non-nuclear status
In the above survey, 22% of respondents (8% in the Western, 26% in the Central, 24.5% in the Eastern, and 33.5% in the Southern regions) are ready to agree, in order to end the war, that Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status be enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine.
However, 56% are against this decision.
The willingness to make such concessions has remained virtually unchanged compared to June 2024,
A total of 2018 respondents aged 18 years and older were interviewed. The survey was conducted face-to-face from February 28 to March 6, 2025. It did not include residents of Ukrainian territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. The survey was also not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.
The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic sampling deviations may be the result of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.
