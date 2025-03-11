87% of Ukrainians are convinced that Russia will not stop at the already occupied territories - KMIS
Kyiv • UNN
87% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will not stop at the already occupied territories. 66% of respondents are convinced that the goal of the Russian Federation is the complete destruction of Ukraine and its citizens.
The overwhelming majority, 87%, of Ukrainians believe that Russia intends to destroy Ukraine and does not want to stop at the already occupied territories. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, conducted from February 14 to March 4, reports UNN.
Details
The survey showed that 66% of respondents believe that Russia's current goal is the destruction of Ukraine and Ukrainians: Russia wants either to carry out a physical genocide of Ukrainians (28%), or to seize all or most of Ukraine's territory and destroy Ukrainian statehood and nation (38%).
In addition, another 14% believe that Russia wants to seize all or most of the territory and establish a puppet government. Those who believe that Russia wants to capture the entire Donbas, Kherson region, and Zaporizhzhia – 7%. Thus, 87% of Ukrainians believe that Russia does not want to stop at the already occupied territories.
Only 4% believe that Russia aims only to preserve the already occupied territories. And only 3% chose the option that Russia wants only to "denazify" and demilitarize Ukraine. The remaining 7% could not answer the question.
According to sociologists, in all regions of Ukraine the absolute majority (from 80% in the East and South to 89-90% in the West and Center) believe that Russia will not stop at the already occupied territories. Also, 70% in the West, 68% in the Center, and 62% in the South believe that Russia wants to carry out physical genocide or destroy Ukrainian statehood and nation. In the East, the figure is also high – 46%.
Supplement
The survey was conducted from February 14 to March 4, 2025. A total of 1029 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed by telephone. Residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities were not included in the sample, and the survey was not conducted with citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.
The statistical error of the sample did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.
