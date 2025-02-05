The survey showed different levels of support for Ukraine in Europe, but the greatest expectations of success in the fight against Russia are among young people

Almost 70% of Poles directly support Ukraine in the battle with Russia, slightly less than half of the Czech Republic. Residents of a number of Central European countries in the survey also expressed their opinions on the option of ending the war.

Transmits UNN with reference to Ceske Noviny.

44 percent of Czechs want Ukraine to win the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. No less than 68 percent support Ukraine in Poland - the relevant data was published by the Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO).

Age aspect of respondents

In the Czech Republic, especially young people aged 16 to 24 (62 percent) want Ukraine to win. On the other hand, among Polish respondents, the oldest respondents aged 65 and older (79 percent) are most in favor of Ukraine's victory - said CEDMO data analyst Lukasz Kutil.

The expert also explained the data on Slovakia.

According to Lukáš Kutil - , in Slovakia, Ukraine is also supported mainly by the youngest respondents, according to the results of the survey.

But in Slovakia, less than a third of respondents want Ukrainians to win directly.

The end of the war in the form of a temporary peace without a victory for one side is supported by almost two-fifths of Czechs, one-third of Slovaks, and one-fifth of respondents in Poland.

85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the US - poll

The survey also asked residents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia which scenarios of the Russian-Ukrainian war they fear the most.

Respondents most often expressed fears that the conflict would drag on for many years - 67% in the Czech Republic and 71% in Slovakia.

About 55% of Czechs and three-fifths of Slovaks fear that the conflict will escalate into an open war between Russia and NATO. More than half of the people in both countries fear that the fighting will move closer to Czech and Slovak territory.

For reference

Public opinion polls in the Czech Republic for CEDEMO were conducted by Median, and in Slovakia and Poland by Ipsos. The survey was conducted in the last quarter of last year. In the Czech Republic, 2999 people took part in the survey.

Majority of Germans support arms supplies to Ukraine - poll