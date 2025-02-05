The survey showed different levels of support for Ukraine in Europe, but the greatest expectations of success in the fight against Russia are among young people

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 11807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61238 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101922 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122823 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102121 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129055 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103515 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113293 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106040 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102460 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87651 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105886 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 11807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122823 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162155 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152298 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2475 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105886 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138334 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140112 views
The survey showed different levels of support for Ukraine in Europe, but the greatest expectations of success in the fight against Russia are among young people

The survey showed different levels of support for Ukraine in Europe, but the greatest expectations of success in the fight against Russia are among young people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31111 views

According to the CEDMO poll, 68% of Poles and 44% of Czechs support Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia. In the Czech Republic, young people are the most supportive (62%), and in Poland, people over 65 (79%).

Almost 70% of Poles directly support Ukraine in the battle with Russia, slightly less than half of the Czech Republic. Residents of a number of Central European countries in the survey also expressed their opinions on the option of ending the war.

Transmits UNN with reference to Ceske Noviny.

44 percent of Czechs want Ukraine to win the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. No less than 68 percent support Ukraine in Poland - the relevant data was published by the Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO).

Age aspect of respondents 

In the Czech Republic, especially young people aged 16 to 24 (62 percent) want Ukraine to win. On the other hand, among Polish respondents, the oldest respondents aged 65 and older (79 percent) are most in favor of Ukraine's victory

- said CEDMO data analyst Lukasz Kutil.

The expert also explained the data on Slovakia.

According to Lukáš Kutil - , in Slovakia, Ukraine is also supported mainly by the youngest respondents, according to the results of the survey.

But in Slovakia, less than a third of respondents want Ukrainians to win directly.

The end of the war in the form of a temporary peace without a victory for one side is supported by almost two-fifths of Czechs, one-third of Slovaks, and one-fifth of respondents in Poland.

85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the US - poll29.01.25, 10:00 • 23391 view

The survey also asked residents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia which scenarios of the Russian-Ukrainian war they fear the most.

Respondents most often expressed fears that the conflict would drag on for many years - 67% in the Czech Republic and 71% in Slovakia.

About 55% of Czechs and three-fifths of Slovaks fear that the conflict will escalate into an open war between Russia and NATO. More than half of the people in both countries fear that the fighting will move closer to Czech and Slovak territory.

For reference

Public opinion polls in the Czech Republic for CEDEMO were conducted by Median, and in Slovakia and Poland by Ipsos. The survey was conducted in the last quarter of last year. In the Czech Republic, 2999 people took part in the survey.

Majority of Germans support arms supplies to Ukraine - poll04.02.25, 20:51 • 45516 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarNews of the World
natoNATO
czech-republicCzech Republic
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising