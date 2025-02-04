Majority of Germans support arms supplies to Ukraine - poll

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34238 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71080 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103412 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106715 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124954 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102595 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130600 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103846 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96683 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113461 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30153 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107920 views
02:39 PM • 34270 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124957 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130603 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163338 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153362 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4400 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107920 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113461 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138835 views
Majority of Germans support arms supplies to Ukraine - poll

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45517 views

67% of Germans support military aid to Ukraine, of which 27% are in favor of increasing it. There are significant regional differences: in the West, support is 70%, in the East - 53%.

67% of German citizens are in favor of military assistance to Ukraine, a quarter are in favor of increasing it. This is evidenced by the results of a representative survey conducted by the Wahlen research group commissioned by the German TV channel ZDF frontal, UNN reports.

According to the survey, 67% of respondents support military aid to Ukraine, and 27% are in favor of increasing it.

Another 40% of respondents believe that support should remain at the current level.

At the same time, 27% of Germans were in favor of reducing arms supplies to Kyiv.

The survey results showed regional differences in attitudes toward military assistance to Ukraine. In West Germany, support is much higher: 42% favor maintaining the current level of aid, while another 28% favor increasing it, for a total of 70% support.

In East Germany, 53% of the population supports aid: 20% are in favor of increasing the supply of weapons, and 33% are in favor of maintaining the current level.

The respondents were also asked about the possible participation of the Bundeswehr together with other European troops in ensuring a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

59% of Germans were in favor of the Bundeswehr's participation in such a mission, while 35% were against it.

Opinions were again divided by region.

In West Germany, 61% support the possible participation of the German military in a peacekeeping mission, while in East Germany this figure is much lower - 45%.

Half of the residents of East Germany (50%) believe that the Bundeswehr should not be involved in such an operation, while in West Germany this figure is 32%.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused his opponents of lying about funding for Ukraine's aid, saying they deliberately mislead citizens by avoiding discussing the costs. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsNews of the World
bundeswehrBundeswehr
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising