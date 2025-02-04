67% of German citizens are in favor of military assistance to Ukraine, a quarter are in favor of increasing it. This is evidenced by the results of a representative survey conducted by the Wahlen research group commissioned by the German TV channel ZDF frontal, UNN reports.

According to the survey, 67% of respondents support military aid to Ukraine, and 27% are in favor of increasing it.

Another 40% of respondents believe that support should remain at the current level.

At the same time, 27% of Germans were in favor of reducing arms supplies to Kyiv.

The survey results showed regional differences in attitudes toward military assistance to Ukraine. In West Germany, support is much higher: 42% favor maintaining the current level of aid, while another 28% favor increasing it, for a total of 70% support.

In East Germany, 53% of the population supports aid: 20% are in favor of increasing the supply of weapons, and 33% are in favor of maintaining the current level.

The respondents were also asked about the possible participation of the Bundeswehr together with other European troops in ensuring a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

59% of Germans were in favor of the Bundeswehr's participation in such a mission, while 35% were against it.

Opinions were again divided by region.

In West Germany, 61% support the possible participation of the German military in a peacekeeping mission, while in East Germany this figure is much lower - 45%.

Half of the residents of East Germany (50%) believe that the Bundeswehr should not be involved in such an operation, while in West Germany this figure is 32%.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused his opponents of lying about funding for Ukraine's aid, saying they deliberately mislead citizens by avoiding discussing the costs.