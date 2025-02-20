Poll: About 50% of Ukrainians prioritize freedom over security

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37708 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37708 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62821 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62821 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67150 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67150 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115505 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100643 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112859 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152155 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64937 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108827 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 79019 views

05:35 AM • 79019 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 44371 views

05:48 AM • 44371 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 71797 views

09:03 AM • 71797 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103134 views

09:20 AM • 103134 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115505 views

06:23 AM • 115505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152155 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 142916 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142916 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175315 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 32232 views

09:59 AM • 32232 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 71797 views

09:03 AM • 71797 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133852 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135728 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135728 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164059 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164059 views
Poll: About 50% of Ukrainians prioritize freedom over security

Poll: About 50% of Ukrainians prioritize freedom over security
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 35834 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35834 views

46% of Ukrainians prefer freedom to security, while 34% are willing to give up rights for security. The study shows an increase in the value of freedom compared to 2022.

In Ukraine, about 50% of Ukrainians prioritized freedom over security. At the same time, 34% of respondents said they were ready to give up some of their rights and civil liberties to the state in exchange for security. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and KIIS from December 6, 2024 to January 9, 2025, UNN reports.

46% of respondents prioritized freedom over security. On the other hand, 34% of respondents said they were ready to give up some of their rights and civil liberties to the state in exchange for security. 20% of respondents could not decide between the two proposed alternatives," the results say,

- the survey results say.

Compared to August 2022, the share of respondents who are willing to put themselves in danger for the sake of personal freedom and civil rights has increased from 35% to 46%, while the share of those who consider security more important has decreased from 39% to 34%.

It is noted that, regardless of gender, freedom is more important to respondents than security, while among women, the share of those who are willing to risk danger for the sake of personal freedoms is lower than among men: 41% and 52% respectively.

Half of the respondents (51%) in the 18-29 age group agreed that they are ready to be exposed to danger for the sake of personal freedom and guarantees of civil rights. With age, the share of respondents who share this position decreased. Thus, among respondents over 60 years old, 42.5% chose this option.

Among respondents living in the eastern regions, unlike respondents from other macro-regions, the share of those who consider security more important than freedom (38%) is higher than the share of those who consider freedom more important than security (34%).

The survey showed different levels of support for Ukraine in Europe, but the greatest expectations of success in the fight against Russia are among young people05.02.25, 15:19 • 31108 views

Ukrainians living below the poverty line are more likely than those with higher incomes to say that security is more important to them than freedom: 37% and 22% respectively. At the same time, the share of those who consider freedom to be more important than security is higher among those with higher incomes than among those living below the poverty line: 58% and 37% respectively.

Despite some fluctuations, over the years, respondents continue to put freedom above welfare. As of December 2024-January 2025, 60% of respondents said they were willing to endure material hardships for the sake of personal freedoms and guarantees of civil rights. On the other hand, 24% are ready to cede their rights and civil liberties to the state in exchange for their own well-being,

- the statement said.

16% could not choose any of the options. Compared to 2023 and 2021, the share of respondents who chose welfare at the expense of freedom remained within the statistical error. The share of those who chose freedom at the expense of well-being increased from 40% to 47% between 2021 and 2023, and from 47% to 60% between 2023 and 2025. In both cases, the increase was due to a decrease in the share of respondents who have not decided on their position on this issue.

President: Only 1% of Ukrainians support the idea of making concessions to Russia19.02.25, 14:37 • 35969 views

What should politicians primarily rely on in their decisions?

Politicians should rely on the conclusions of reputable experts rather than follow the will and sentiments of the majority of the population - 31.7%. 58.6% of respondents believe that politicians should rely on the will and sentiments of the majority of the population rather than follow the conclusions of authoritative experts,

- according to the survey.

The largest share of respondents who believe that politicians should make decisions based on the will and sentiments of the majority of the population lives in the Western regions (62%), and the smallest share - in the Eastern regions (53%). However, this difference is partly the result of a higher proportion of respondents in the eastern regions who could not choose between the two options.

Extremely poor and poor respondents were more likely than those with moderate income and income to agree that politicians should make decisions based on the will and sentiments of the majority of the population: 64% and 62% compared to 56% and 55% respectively. In contrast, those with moderate income and higher income were somewhat more likely to agree that politicians should make decisions based on the opinions of reputable experts: 35% and 36% compared to 28% among the poor and 25% among the extremely poor.

Not 4%, but almost 60%: how many Ukrainians trust Zelenskyi19.02.25, 11:53 • 105326 views

Help

The Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, together with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, conducted the survey "Freedom, Security, Prosperity: Ukrainians' Opinion during the War" from December 6, 2024 to January 9, 2025.

The survey was conducted using the CAPI method (computer-assisted personal interview), with 2580 respondents aged 18 and older living in government-controlled areas of Ukraine, except for Donetsk, Sumy and Kherson oblasts, where the survey was not conducted due to security restrictions.

The theoretical sampling error with a confidence level of 95% and a design effect of 1.5 does not exceed 2.9%.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
kyiv-international-institute-of-sociologyKyiv International Institute of Sociology
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

