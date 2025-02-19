President: Only 1% of Ukrainians support the idea of making concessions to Russia

The idea of making all concessions to Russia is supported by only 1% of the Ukrainian population. No one in Ukraine believes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

"I think we should first of all look at what the people who are fighting this enemy think about it. Making all concessions to Russia is supported by 1% of the population. This is the answer to everything. It's not right, they (the Russians - ed.) are to blame. No one in Ukraine believes Putin. We need clear security guarantees. Kellogg will get all of this today and the ratings. It is very important for me that he walks around Kyiv and other cities himself. He said that 20-30% of the capital is gone, everything is destroyed. I want him to look around, to talk to people, to see if they trust their president, if they trust Putin. Let him ask them about Trump, what they think after their president's statements. We don't want to take him anywhere, let him choose," Zelensky said.

Zelensky on his alleged 4% rating: this is Russian disinformation

Zelenskyy believes that it is very important to understand live what is happening in Ukraine.

"I am ready to go to the front with him (Kellogg - ed.) . I will go with him. We will go and let him talk to the military there. There will be meetings with him about the military, intelligence, the SBU, all the requests that the other side has, all the requests that our side has received, we are open to this," Zelenskyy said.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia , arrived in Kyiv.