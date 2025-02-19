President: Only 1% of Ukrainians support the idea of making concessions to Russia

ukenru
09:54 AM • 37848 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 62970 views

09:20 AM • 103163 views

08:41 AM • 67268 views

06:23 AM • 115525 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 100648 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 112866 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152167 views

Exclusive
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65028 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108845 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79117 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71910 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152167 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142925 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175324 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32239 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71910 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133854 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135731 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164059 views
President: Only 1% of Ukrainians support the idea of making concessions to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35970 views

President Zelenskyy invited US Special Representative Keith Kellogg to visit the front and talk to the military.

The idea of making all concessions to Russia is supported by only 1% of the Ukrainian population. No one in Ukraine believes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.  This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

"I think we should first of all look at what the people who are fighting this enemy think about it. Making all concessions to Russia is supported by 1% of the population. This is the answer to everything. It's not right, they (the Russians - ed.) are to blame. No one in Ukraine believes Putin. We need clear security guarantees. Kellogg will get all of this today and the ratings. It is very important for me that he walks around Kyiv and other cities himself. He said that 20-30% of the capital is gone, everything is destroyed. I want him to look around, to talk to people, to see if they trust their president, if they trust Putin. Let him ask them about Trump, what they think after their president's statements. We don't want to take him anywhere, let him choose," Zelensky said.

Zelensky on his alleged 4% rating: this is Russian disinformation19.02.25, 13:15 • 109565 views

Zelenskyy believes that it is very important to understand live what is happening in Ukraine.

"I am ready to go to the front with him (Kellogg - ed.)  . I will go with him. We will go and let him talk to the military there. There will be meetings with him about the military, intelligence, the SBU, all the requests that the other side has, all the requests that our side has received, we are open to this," Zelenskyy said.

AddendumAddendum

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia , arrived in Kyiv.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

