01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
Moscow may lose access to Bolivian lithium: intelligence explained what this threatens Russia with

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Russia may lose access to Bolivian lithium due to a review of the terms of the agreement with Uranium One Group by the new Bolivian administration. The contract, signed on September 11, 2024, provides for the construction of a lithium carbonate production plant, but has not yet been ratified by parliament.

Moscow may lose access to Bolivian lithium: intelligence explained what this threatens Russia with

Russia risks losing access to Bolivian lithium due to a change in La Paz's course. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, for the Russian side, this means losing access to one of the key global lithium resources, while Bolivia gains room to adjust terms and potentially attract Western partners, UNN reports.

Details

According to intelligence data, the administration of the new Bolivian president, R. Paz, will review the terms of the agreement between the state corporation Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB) and the Russian Uranium One Group, which is part of the Rosatom structure. The contract, signed on September 11, 2024, provides for the construction of a lithium carbonate production plant at the Salar de Uyuni salt flat in the Potosí department – one of the world's largest deposits with reserves of about 11.2 million tons, or almost 38% of global reserves.

Russian economy enters a phase of controlled chaos - intelligence27.12.25, 05:37 • 6304 views

The agreement has not yet been ratified by the Bolivian parliament, and political, environmental, and legal factors complicate its further implementation. The contract was concluded under the previous president, L. Arce, while the new government declares its intention to increase the transparency of cooperation with foreign companies and expand interaction with the United States, without formally breaking relations with Moscow.

- the report says.

Highest figure in 50 years: intelligence says the Kremlin is pushing young people into vocational schools due to catastrophic labor shortage25.12.25, 14:39 • 3047 views

According to intelligence data, additional pressure is created by the position of the local authorities of Potosí and communities that criticize the economic terms of agreements with Russian companies and point to environmental risks. They demand a separate law on lithium mining, an increase in deductions to local budgets, and a full assessment of the environmental impact. The key parameters of the project – profit distribution, mining technologies, and environmental safety guarantees – also remain undefined, and Bolivian lawyers warn of possible financial and legal risks in case of disputes with Russia.

The delay or revision of the agreement's ratification signals a change in La Paz's priorities and increases risks for Rosatom. For the Russian side, this means losing access to one of the key global lithium resources, while Bolivia gains room to adjust terms and potentially attract Western partners.

- stated in the message.

Russia is losing technological capabilities in nuclear engineering due to dependence on China - intelligence26.12.25, 15:05 • 2628 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
United States