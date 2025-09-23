More than a third of 98 battles occurred in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

More than a third of the 98 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy also pressed more actively in the Novopavlivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on September 23, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 98 combat engagements have taken place on the front line - reported the General Staff.

The enemy, as indicated, shelled the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Yasna Polyana of Chernihiv Oblast; Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka of Sumy Oblast from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 7 times, and battles are ongoing. The enemy also launched five air strikes, using 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 104 shellings, two of which were from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, seven combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Otradne, and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the areas of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka three times during the day. The Defense Forces successfully repelled two attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five offensive actions of the invading army today in the areas of the settlements of Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Torske, and Shandryholove; three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian military repelled one enemy attack in the Kostiantynivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced eight times on the positions of our units near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyniv Yar, Yablunivka, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all attempts of the invaders to advance.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 38 times near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka and Filia. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked 18 times in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Novomykolaivka, Novoiivanivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions at this time.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlement of Poltavka, one attempt by the enemy to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units failed, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In other directions, as noted, no significant changes in the situation have occurred so far.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff emphasized.

