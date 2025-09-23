$41.380.13
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 20622 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 24267 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 40189 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 42856 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 41386 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 64297 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 68899 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63338 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30788 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
General Staff confirmed the hit of two LPDSs in Russia and enemy aircraft in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the 8-N LPDS in the Bryansk region and the Samara LPDS in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. Two aircraft were also hit at the Kacha military airfield in occupied Crimea.

General Staff confirmed the hit of two LPDSs in Russia and enemy aircraft in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian aggressor - the "8-N" LPDS in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and the "Samara" LPDS in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, as well as two aircraft at the "Kacha" military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the occupying forces' military units, on the night of September 23, units of missile troops and artillery and the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the linear production dispatch station (LPDS) "8-N" in the area of the settlement of Naytopovychi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. A hit on the pumping and compressor station with subsequent ignition in the area of the facility was confirmed.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the "8-N" LPDS is part of the "8-N" LPDS - "Stalnoy Kon" LPDS main oil pipeline complex. The facility is of strategic importance for providing petroleum products to the Russian occupation army.

Also, the repeated damage to the "Samara" linear production dispatch station in the Samara region of the Russian Federation by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been confirmed.

- noted the General Staff.

They reminded that this is a production station where high- and low-sulfur oil from various fields is mixed to form the export grade Urals oil.

The degree of damage, as indicated, is being clarified.

In addition, hits on two aircraft at the "Kacha" military airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea have been confirmed. Enemy assets were hit by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

- indicated the General Staff.

And added that the results and degree of damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in Russia20.09.25, 09:59 • 10283 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine