General Staff confirmed the hit of two LPDSs in Russia and enemy aircraft in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian aggressor - the "8-N" LPDS in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and the "Samara" LPDS in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, as well as two aircraft at the "Kacha" military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the occupying forces' military units, on the night of September 23, units of missile troops and artillery and the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the linear production dispatch station (LPDS) "8-N" in the area of the settlement of Naytopovychi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. A hit on the pumping and compressor station with subsequent ignition in the area of the facility was confirmed. - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the "8-N" LPDS is part of the "8-N" LPDS - "Stalnoy Kon" LPDS main oil pipeline complex. The facility is of strategic importance for providing petroleum products to the Russian occupation army.

Also, the repeated damage to the "Samara" linear production dispatch station in the Samara region of the Russian Federation by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been confirmed. - noted the General Staff.

They reminded that this is a production station where high- and low-sulfur oil from various fields is mixed to form the export grade Urals oil.

The degree of damage, as indicated, is being clarified.

In addition, hits on two aircraft at the "Kacha" military airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea have been confirmed. Enemy assets were hit by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. - indicated the General Staff.

And added that the results and degree of damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in Russia