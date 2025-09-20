General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in Russia

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 AM • 15738 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 27107 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 34680 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 29483 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 36041 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 48832 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 29940 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 40261 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39969 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67770 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - SybihaSeptember 19, 09:59 PM • 10626 views
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVASeptember 19, 11:05 PM • 15171 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhoto02:55 AM • 15615 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 14475 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 5866 views
Publications
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto04:00 AM • 15757 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 34286 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 48847 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 40274 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67782 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 36052 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 34286 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 18139 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 21148 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 23683 views
Actual
MiG-31
BM-21 "Grad"
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery, the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery, and the Samara oil depot on the night of September 20, 2025. These facilities provide a significant part of Russia's oil refining and oil exports.

General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to strategic facilities of the Russian aggressor - the Saratov Oil Refinery, Novokuibyshev Oil Refinery, and the Samara Oil and Gas Production and Dispatch Station (LVDS) in the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

On the night of September 20, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, under the general command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov, Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation).

- reported the General Staff.

The Saratov Oil Refinery, as indicated, provides approximately 2.54% of the total oil refining volume in the Russian Federation (over 7 million tons of oil annually).

"Explosions and a large-scale fire have been confirmed in the target area. The final results of the damage are being clarified," the report states.

Also on September 20, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Novokuibyshev Oil Refinery (Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation).

- noted the General Staff.

The Novokuibyshev Oil Refinery, as indicated, processes over 8.8 million tons of oil per year.

"According to preliminary information, explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility as a result of the strike. Details are being clarified," the report said.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a fire strike on a main transport infrastructure facility - the linear production and dispatch station (LVDS) "Samara" (Prosvet, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation).

- noted the General Staff.

As indicated, LVDS "Samara" is a production station where high- and low-sulfur oil from various fields is mixed to form the export grade Urals oil (up to 50% of Russia's total export volume).

The results of the damage are being clarified.

All affected facilities are involved in providing for the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine