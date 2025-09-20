General Staff confirmed hit to Saratov and Novokuibyshevsk oil refineries, Samara production station in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to strategic facilities of the Russian aggressor - the Saratov Oil Refinery, Novokuibyshev Oil Refinery, and the Samara Oil and Gas Production and Dispatch Station (LVDS) in the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

On the night of September 20, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, under the general command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov, Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation). - reported the General Staff.

The Saratov Oil Refinery, as indicated, provides approximately 2.54% of the total oil refining volume in the Russian Federation (over 7 million tons of oil annually).

"Explosions and a large-scale fire have been confirmed in the target area. The final results of the damage are being clarified," the report states.

Also on September 20, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Novokuibyshev Oil Refinery (Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation). - noted the General Staff.

The Novokuibyshev Oil Refinery, as indicated, processes over 8.8 million tons of oil per year.

"According to preliminary information, explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility as a result of the strike. Details are being clarified," the report said.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a fire strike on a main transport infrastructure facility - the linear production and dispatch station (LVDS) "Samara" (Prosvet, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation). - noted the General Staff.

As indicated, LVDS "Samara" is a production station where high- and low-sulfur oil from various fields is mixed to form the export grade Urals oil (up to 50% of Russia's total export volume).

The results of the damage are being clarified.

All affected facilities are involved in providing for the armed forces of the Russian Federation.