Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 8904 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 18324 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13616 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 15113 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 22207 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 20294 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 12851 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20083 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 67213 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57694 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

More than 90% of streets have been verified in the Unified State Register of Addresses - Ministry of Development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

In Ukraine, more than 90% of streets have been verified in the Unified State Register of Addresses. 1284 communities have already gained access to the register, with particularly active users in the Zakarpattia, Volyn, and Kirovohrad regions.

More than 90% of streets have been verified in the Unified State Register of Addresses - Ministry of Development

More than 90% of streets have been verified in the Unified State Register of Addresses, access to which has already been granted to 1284 communities. This is reported by the Ministry of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine, reports UNN.

In nine months of operation of the Unified State Register of Addresses (EDRA), more than 90% of streets have already been verified in communities. In total, 1284 communities have already gained access to the register. The most active users of the system are communities in Zakarpattia, Volyn and Kirovohrad regions

- the Ministry notes.

In particular, according to the information, Centers of Competence operate in each region, which coordinate on EDRA issues.

Verification of streets is the first stage of filling the EDRA. It is necessary for all communities, except those located in the combat zone or in the temporarily occupied territories

- the message says.

As of April 28, 30 largest cities and 1020 communities have processed the streets of their settlements. For example, the city of Sumy was the first among regional centers to complete this process. 

In Kyiv, the "House with a bread shop" continues to be destroyed despite the ban21.04.25, 21:55 • 6466 views

The second stage involves verification of addresses — checking the availability and correctness of writing house numbers and their attachment to verified streets. 

Thus, 900 communities have already started verifying addresses. Kherson, Volyn and Mykolaiv regions have the best indicators.

Among the large cities, the leaders of the process are: 

  • Sumy – 55%
    • Kherson – 39%
      • Uman – 30% 

        According to the Ministry of Development, the register was created taking into account the norms of the European framework of spatial data infrastructure INSPІRE, which in the future should facilitate data interaction from the register at the European level.

        Kyiv renames 7 streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders29.08.24, 17:12 • 25296 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        Society
        Ukraine
        Kherson
        Sums
        Kyiv
        Uman
