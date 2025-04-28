More than 90% of streets have been verified in the Unified State Register of Addresses - Ministry of Development

More than 90% of streets have been verified in the Unified State Register of Addresses, access to which has already been granted to 1284 communities. This is reported by the Ministry of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine, reports UNN.

In nine months of operation of the Unified State Register of Addresses (EDRA), more than 90% of streets have already been verified in communities. In total, 1284 communities have already gained access to the register. The most active users of the system are communities in Zakarpattia, Volyn and Kirovohrad regions - the Ministry notes.

In particular, according to the information, Centers of Competence operate in each region, which coordinate on EDRA issues.

Verification of streets is the first stage of filling the EDRA. It is necessary for all communities, except those located in the combat zone or in the temporarily occupied territories - the message says.

As of April 28, 30 largest cities and 1020 communities have processed the streets of their settlements. For example, the city of Sumy was the first among regional centers to complete this process.

The second stage involves verification of addresses — checking the availability and correctness of writing house numbers and their attachment to verified streets.

Thus, 900 communities have already started verifying addresses. Kherson, Volyn and Mykolaiv regions have the best indicators.

Among the large cities, the leaders of the process are:

Sumy – 55%

Kherson – 39%

Uman – 30%

According to the Ministry of Development, the register was created taking into account the norms of the European framework of spatial data infrastructure INSPІRE, which in the future should facilitate data interaction from the register at the European level.

