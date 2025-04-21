In Kyiv, the "House with a bread shop" continues to be destroyed despite the ban

In the capital, builders have resumed external work on the facade of the "House with a Bread Shop" at 27 Yaroslaviv Val Street. This building has the status of a local architectural monument. This is reported by UNN with reference to the monument protector Dmytro Perov on Facebook.

Details

According to the expert on Kyiv monuments, despite the open criminal proceedings and the order from the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration, work on covering the architectural monument with foam plastic continues.

Context

Earlier, concerned Kyivans recorded construction work on the building's facade for which there was neither scientific and project documentation nor relevant approvals and permits. This was emphasized by the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Representatives of the Kyiv authorities inspected the building at 27 Yaroslaviv Val Street, drew up a corresponding act, and issued a second order demanding the cessation of any construction work. Then, thanks to the prompt intervention of the Shevchenkivskyi district police, the illegal work was stopped. The department issued the first order last year and imposed fines totaling over 340 thousand UAH.

Supplement

The house was built in 1865 according to a standard design commissioned by the owner of the estate, titular councilor O. Kobylyansky. The Kobylyansky family owned the estate until 1915, after which it became the property of the insurance company "Salamandra", which owned the estate plot until nationalization.