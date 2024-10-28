Modi can call Putin and make him return Ukrainian children - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ask Putin to return at least a thousand deported Ukrainian children. Zelensky called on the G20 countries to take responsibility for the return of the children.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and ask him to give him at least a thousand Ukrainian children to be returned to Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Times of India, UNN reports.
Zelensky tells how India can help return Ukrainian children .
To join the coalition for the return of children, to support our communiqué of the Peace Summit, because the third point was about the return of children. Call Putin and tell him who he is and make him return the children. Modi can do this, he has a lot of influence. Just tell him specifically: How many Ukrainian children will you give me to return them to Ukraine? Just tell him directly: Give me a thousand children, I will return them to Ukraine. This is a real step. He took tens of thousands, let Modi return a thousand
According to him, if every influential person like Modi can return at least a thousand children to Ukraine, then Ukraine will be able to return most of the children.
This is what we need to do. Raise this issue at the G20 meeting. India can also invite us to this meeting, along with Brazil. To divide the G20 among themselves. If 20,000 Ukrainian children are deported, then every leader should take responsibility for bringing back a thousand children. Not just sitting at the table, but actually helping
Zelensky said that the G20 countries are the world's major economies, so they can easily put Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in his place.
Zelenskiy also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could influence the end of the war.