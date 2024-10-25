Canada to host conference on Formula for Peace and Return of Ukrainians in late October
On October 30-31, a conference on the human dimension of the Peace Formula will be held in Montreal. It will discuss the return of prisoners of war, civilians and deported children from Russia.
The Ministerial Conference on the Peace Formula will take place on October 30-31 in Montreal, Canada. It will discuss a roadmap for the return of prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians and Ukrainian children deported by Russia. This was reported by advisor to the head of the OP Daria Zarivna, UNN reported.
Details
According to the advisor to the head of the OP, an action plan for the reintegration of children who survived deportation and forced displacement - the so-called White Book - was presented.
According to her, the document is part of Ukraine's comprehensive strategy for the return of children and the foundation for the development of further plans and mechanisms for the reintegration of deported and forcibly displaced children.
Next week, the book will be useful during the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula in Montreal on October 30-31. This conference will bring together foreign ministers of Ukraine's partner countries and experts from international and civil society organizations
The purpose of the conference is to develop a roadmap with practical solutions for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians and deported children.
